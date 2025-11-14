ContestsEvents
Transit App Brings Detroit Public Transportation Together

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeastern Michigan (RTA) is introducing a new Transit app that will serve as a one-stop shop for Detroiters.

The RTA has launched a major upgrade in public transportation convenience across the metro area: the national Transit app is now the unified platform for riders.

The new rollout means that transit users in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties can plan multi-modal trips, view real-time departure information, pay fares and receive service alerts from one place. Key local providers—including the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide), the QLINE streetcar, and the Detroit People Mover are all integrated into the app.

One standout feature: riders automatically receive a free upgrade to Transit’s “Royale” premium tier—which unlocks advanced features like enhanced trip planning, in-app fare payment, profiles and alerts. According to RTA Executive Director Ben Stupka, the goal is “putting riders first and making public transit simpler, more reliable, and more connected across Southeast Michigan.”

For commuters, this means fewer apps, fewer surprises, and more transparency: you can check exactly when your bus or train is coming, pay your fare, and get updates if there are delays or disruptions. It also simplifies transitioning between different transit modes (bus → streetcar → People Mover) and across multiple jurisdictions. For first-time or occasional riders, the improved user experience could encourage more people to consider public transit as a viable alternative to driving.

The new app will basically make it easier for all of us to get around the Metro-Detroit area much more conveniently. You can download the Transit app here.

