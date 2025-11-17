Light it up for your chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on 11/17/25 and 11:59pm on 12/19/25, by visiting 1051thebounce.com or kissfmdetroit.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) from all eligible entries on 12/22/25 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $500 for the grand prize and $100 for runner up. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected at random from all entries at 1051thebounce.com and kissfmdetroit.com. Three (3) runners-up will be selected at random from all entries at 1051thebounce.com and kissfmdetroit.com. Courtesy of WMGC and WDMK. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.