Light it up for your chance to win!

“Show us your glow”, Detroit! It’s time to Light It Up with 105.1 The BOUNCE & 105.9 KISS-FM! Submit your holiday light display for a shot at a $500 Visa…

“Show us your glow”, Detroit!

It’s time to Light It Up with 105.1 The BOUNCE & 105.9 KISS-FM! Submit your holiday light display for a shot at a $500 Visa Gift Card!” PLUS, Three (3) $100 runner up prizes awarded as well!

Submit a photo of your holiday light display (outdoor or indoor) for your chance to win! We'll randomly select one $500 grand prize winner and three $100 runners-up from all entries received in this multi-station contest.

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO BELOW

🎁 One random entry will win a $500 Visa Gift Card

🎄 Three random entries will win a $100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Jefferson Chevrolet

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on 11/17/25 and 11:59pm on 12/19/25, by visiting 1051thebounce.com or kissfmdetroit.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) from all eligible entries on 12/22/25 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $500 for the grand prize and $100 for runner up. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected at random from all entries at 1051thebounce.com and kissfmdetroit.com. Three (3) runners-up will be selected at random from all entries at 1051thebounce.com and kissfmdetroit.com. Courtesy of WMGC and WDMK. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

