This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 17

Nov. 17 marks the date of various milestones that changed the music industry. Here are some of the most significant hip-hop and R&B moments associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, Nov. 17 has been the selected date for new releases by many music luminaries:

1992: Shortly after the Los Angeles riots, Ice Cube released his third studio album, The Predator. The album, which focused on racial tensions of the time, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This date saw the achievement of various cultural milestones by different artists:

2016: Inspired by his Chicken-n-Beer album, Ludacris opened the Chicken + Beer restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Nov. 17, hip-hop and R&B personalities thrilled their fans with memorable performances:

2022: City Girls and Flo Milli headlined the star-studded Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy LA in Los Angeles.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 17 has also seen some sad moments, as music artists passed away in their prime:

2006: Ruth Brown, famous for 1950s hit singles "Teardrops from My Eyes" and "So Long," died of a cardiac arrest at 78 years old.

