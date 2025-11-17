ContestsEvents
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 17

André 3000 of Outkast attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Nov. 17 marks the date of various milestones that changed the music industry. Here are some of the most significant hip-hop and R&B moments associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, Nov. 17 has been the selected date for new releases by many music luminaries:

  • 1992: Shortly after the Los Angeles riots, Ice Cube released his third studio album, The Predator. The album, which focused on racial tensions of the time, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
  • 1992: Whitney Houston released The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album. The album achieved the No. 1 position on several global charts, including the Billboard 200.
  • 1998: Method Man released his second album, Tical 2000: Judgement Day. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
  • 1998: Ice Cube released War & Peace, Vol. 1, his fifth studio album. The album entered at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 1998: Whitney Houston released her fourth album, My Love Is Your Love. Total worldwide sales reached over 10 million copies, making it one of her best-selling albums.
  • 1998: Geto Boys released their sixth album, Da Good, Da Bad & Da Ugly. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
  • 1998: Mariah Carey released her first greatest hits compilation album, #1's. It featured her most popular singles and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
  • 2009: After several delays, Rakim finally released his third album, The Seventh Seal. It climbed as high as No. 9 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
  • 2017: Talib Kweli released his eighth studio album, Radio Silence. It contained the promotional singles "Heads Up Eyes Open" and "Traveling Light."
  • 2023: Andre 3000 released his debut album, New Blue Sun. It topped the Billboard New Age Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date saw the achievement of various cultural milestones by different artists:

  • 2016: Inspired by his Chicken-n-Beer album, Ludacris opened the Chicken + Beer restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
  • 2021: The sports drama film, Bruised, coproduced by Cardi B and Halle Berry, premiered on Netflix.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Nov. 17, hip-hop and R&B personalities thrilled their fans with memorable performances:

  • 2022: City Girls and Flo Milli headlined the star-studded Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy LA in Los Angeles.
  • 2024: Tank and Ginuwine reunited to co-headline the R&B Forever Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, with iconic acts Silk and Tevin Campbell.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 17 has also seen some sad moments, as music artists passed away in their prime:

  • 2006: Ruth Brown, famous for 1950s hit singles "Teardrops from My Eyes" and "So Long," died of a cardiac arrest at 78 years old.
  • 2021: 36-year-old rapper, Young Dolph, died from 22 gunshot wounds after an attack outside a Memphis bakery.

From new album releases to impressive performances, Nov. 17 has been a momentous date for the music industry. The events of this date continue to intrigue die-hard fans of hip-hop and R&B history.

