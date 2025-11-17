Win tickets to see Oakland University take on Michigan State Men’s Basketball!

College Basketball in the D returns as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will take on the Michigan State Spartans in a regular season men’s basketball game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, December 20 at 12 p.m.

The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the game!

The upcoming matchup will mark the fifth meeting between the two in-state programs at Little Caesars Arena. Previous contests were held in 2017, 2019, 2021, and most recently on December 17, 2024, with the Spartans earning a 77–58 victory over the Golden Grizzlies.

OU and MSU have met 23 times overall dating back to 1998, with Head Coaches Greg Kampe and Tom Izzo being there for them all, as they enter their 42nd and 31st years in charge of their programs respectively.