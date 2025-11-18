Eminem Takes on Australian Company ‘Swim Shady’ in Name Dispute

Eminem has been in plenty of battles, but this time the showdown is happening far from the stage. The rapper is reportedly taking legal action against an Australian beachwear company called Swim Shady, claiming its name lands way too close to his famous rap persona, Slim Shady, according to the BBC.

A Petition and a Deadline

In September, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall B Mathers III, filed a petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office. He wants the office to cancel a trademark that was granted to the beachwear company. Under US law, Swim Shady must respond to the petition by next week or risk losing its claim.

The rapper's lawyers say the Sydney-based brand created a "false association" with Eminem. Meanwhile, Swim Shady told the BBC in a statement that it would "defend our valuable intellectual property".

From Slim Shade to Swim Shady

According to Australia's business regulator, as reported by the outlet, the company registered its name in September 2023 after originally launching under the name Slim Shade. It officially launched in 2024 and now sells portable beach umbrellas, swim bags, and other beach accessories.

Earlier this year, the brand even secured a US trademark for the name Swim Shady. Not long after, Eminem's team stepped in with a petition to cancel it. He has also filed an opposition to the brand's name in Australia.

The company said, "Swim Shady is a grassroots Australian company that was born out of a desire to produce stylish and effective sun shades and other items to protect from the harsh Australian sun," adding that it cannot comment further while the legal battle continues.

Slim Shady History and High Stakes

Court documents show that Eminem trademarked the name Slim Shady in the US back in 1999, around the release of his album of the same name. However, he only filed a trademark for Slim Shady in Australia in January 2025.

Eminem rocketed to worldwide fame in 2000 with the release of The Real Slim Shady, which won a Grammy for best rap solo performance. His lawyers argue that the name has become "distinctive and famous" and strongly tied to his career.

Swim Shady is being represented by Sydney intellectual property firm Meyer West IP.

A Familiar Fight Down Under

This is not the first time Australia has seen a celebrity trademark clash. Last year, an Australian court overturned a ruling that pop star Katy Perry infringed on the trademark of Australian designer Katie Perry. The designer, who sells clothing under her birth name, had accused the singer of infringement after merchandise was sold during her 2014 Australian tour. At the time, Katie Perry described the situation as a David and Goliath showdown.