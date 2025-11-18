‘KONGSgiving’ Helps Metro-Detroit Shelter Dogs During Thanksgiving Holiday

Bark Nation, a Metro Detroit–based animal welfare nonprofit, is bringing Thanksgiving comfort to homeless pets across Michigan through its annual KONGSgiving initiative. The event, now a beloved holiday tradition among volunteers and shelters, focuses on preparing enrichment treats for dogs awaiting adoption.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, dozens of volunteers gather to assemble hundreds of KONG toys filled with a dog-safe holiday meal — typically a mix of pumpkin, mashed potatoes, chicken or turkey, and other nutritious ingredients. Once stuffed and frozen, the toys are delivered to shelters throughout the state, offering dogs both mental stimulation and a moment of joy during an often stressful time.

Shelters report that enrichment items like these help reduce kennel anxiety, encourage natural behaviors, and make dogs more relaxed and adoptable. “For many of these animals, this might be the first time they’ve ever received something that’s truly their own,” a Bark Nation volunteer said. “A simple toy can make a world of difference.”

This year’s KONGSgiving effort is expected to reach thousands of animals in dozens of Michigan shelters. Bark Nation also coordinates donations of everyday supplies — such as cleaning products, grooming tools, and treats — to support shelters beyond the holiday week.