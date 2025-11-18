The Average Cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey in Michigan

Thanksgiving 2025 is upon us, and it's time to get that Thanksgiving turkey ready, mash up those potatoes, grab some whipped cream for the pumpkin pie and enjoy time with family and friends. Thanksgiving is about both the food and companionship, and those two things go together super well. At the heart of most Thanksgiving dinners is a turkey, even though vegetarians and non-turkey eaters can also enjoy the holiday. So, what's the average cost of a Thanksgiving turkey in our state?

In Michigan, Here's the Average Cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey

According to the experts at Finance Buzz, the average cost of a turkey is up 11.2% in 2025 across the board. "To determine the average cost for a turkey in 2025, we collected prices from multiple U.S. grocery stores across the country and determined how much shoppers in each state can expect to pay for a Thanksgiving turkey this year," they note in the piece.

One of their key findings in the research is that on average, "Americans can expect to pay $34.65 for a 15-pound turkey this year, an average of $2.31 per pound," which they say is 11% higher than in 2024.

So, what's the average cost of a turkey in Michigan? It's $34.85, according to the study. If that seems high, just note that residents in Hawaii can expect to pay the highest rate in the United States at $55.70 for a 15-pound turkey.