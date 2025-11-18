Tyler, the Creator Moves Camp Flog Gnaw to Next Weekend Due to Storm

Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual Los Angeles music festival curated by Tyler, the Creator, has been postponed to next weekend at Dodger Stadium due to an intense storm that drenched Southern California. Organizers announced the decision late Sunday, citing safety concerns and severe weather forecasts, opting to reschedule rather than cancel the sold-out event. Ticket holders can receive full refunds, while those retaining tickets will be able to attend the festival on the new dates.

The delay, of course, was due to the heavy rains that soaked Los Angeles this weekend. “Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices,” wrote Tyler on Instagram. “Cancel or move to next weekend. We chose the latter. We understand this is not ideal, so we will offer refunds. For everyone else, we will see you next weekend.”

“The storm this weekend took a turn,” he wrote. “We are working on solutions that keep everyone safe and protects the experience. I'll have an update tomorrow.”

The 11th edition of Camp Flog Gnaw will feature Tyler, the Creator and Childish Gambino as headliners, along with Earl Sweatshirt, GloRilla, Larry June, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Malcolm Todd, and Thundercat. A few acts were cut from the lineup to accommodate schedule changes, though the overall festival experience remains intact.

Tyler has stayed in the headlines in 2025, after the release of his ninth studio album, Don't Tap the Glass, in July, which received four-star ratings for its adult, polished, dance-based sound. Earlier this year, NME awarded him a five-star live review for his show at London's O2, applauding his reinvention and grand scale. Recently, he went on Instagram stories to thank fans for accepting the album's evolution while inviting them to share how they heard it in their own way.