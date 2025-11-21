MJ Impersonators React to ‘Michael’ Trailer with Praise And Nitpicks

When the first trailer for Michael dropped, fans everywhere rushed to watch it, but few people were more curious than the performers who study the King of Pop for a living. During a lively TikTok livestream, Michael Jackson impersonators Fabio Jackson and Michael Trapson sat side by side, ready to judge every dance move, hairstyle choice, and costume detail. What followed was a mix of excitement, respect, and a little friendly nitpicking that ninth graders and longtime fans alike can appreciate.

Respect for Jaafar Jackson

In the clip from their stream, which viewers have been sharing nonstop, Fabio immediately praised Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson for his performance in the lead role. He said he was impressed but also honest about his concerns regarding the rest of the movie. “I knew that I was going to nitpick,” he admitted. “When I saw the trailer, I saw that some of the things could have [been] done better. … Man, how could it be that they messed up on a couple of things that shouldn’t’ve been messed up.”

Hair, Pants, and Legwarmers

Fabio explained that a few styling choices caught his attention in a not so great way. He pointed out that MJ’s hair looked a bit off in certain scenes and that his pants seemed too tight in another. “Too much legwarmers,” he added, shaking his head with the kind of dramatic flair only an MJ impersonator can deliver. “I hope that they actually remove those things in a couple situations, because Michael only wore those things a couple of times.”

He and Trapson also spotted something they both agreed on. At one moment in the trailer, they believed one of Michael’s famous gloves did not look right, and they were quick to call it out.

Fabio’s First Reaction Still Says It All

This livestream was not Fabio’s first time responding to the trailer. When it originally debuted online, he recorded his reaction with a clear sense of anticipation and emotion. “We’ve waited for so long for this; it’s very important,” he said before going silent for the rest of the trailer, letting his face do all the talking. In the caption, he summed up everything he was feeling: “It’s too much to take in.”