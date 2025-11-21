ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MJ Impersonators React to ‘Michael’ Trailer with Praise And Nitpicks

When the first trailer for Michael dropped, fans everywhere rushed to watch it, but few people were more curious than the performers who study the King of Pop for a…

Kayla Morgan
Musician Michael Jackson performs at the taping of "American Bandstands 50th...A Celebration" television special honoring the music show wearing a red leather jacket, Prince Jackson Shares Note To Michael Jackson 15 Years After Death.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

When the first trailer for Michael dropped, fans everywhere rushed to watch it, but few people were more curious than the performers who study the King of Pop for a living. During a lively TikTok livestream, Michael Jackson impersonators Fabio Jackson and Michael Trapson sat side by side, ready to judge every dance move, hairstyle choice, and costume detail. What followed was a mix of excitement, respect, and a little friendly nitpicking that ninth graders and longtime fans alike can appreciate.

Respect for Jaafar Jackson

In the clip from their stream, which viewers have been sharing nonstop, Fabio immediately praised Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson for his performance in the lead role. He said he was impressed but also honest about his concerns regarding the rest of the movie. “I knew that I was going to nitpick,” he admitted. “When I saw the trailer, I saw that some of the things could have [been] done better. … Man, how could it be that they messed up on a couple of things that shouldn’t’ve been messed up.”

Hair, Pants, and Legwarmers

Fabio explained that a few styling choices caught his attention in a not so great way. He pointed out that MJ’s hair looked a bit off in certain scenes and that his pants seemed too tight in another. “Too much legwarmers,” he added, shaking his head with the kind of dramatic flair only an MJ impersonator can deliver. “I hope that they actually remove those things in a couple situations, because Michael only wore those things a couple of times.”

He and Trapson also spotted something they both agreed on. At one moment in the trailer, they believed one of Michael’s famous gloves did not look right, and they were quick to call it out.

Fabio’s First Reaction Still Says It All

This livestream was not Fabio’s first time responding to the trailer. When it originally debuted online, he recorded his reaction with a clear sense of anticipation and emotion. “We’ve waited for so long for this; it’s very important,” he said before going silent for the rest of the trailer, letting his face do all the talking. In the caption, he summed up everything he was feeling: “It’s too much to take in.”

Together, Fabio Jackson and Michael Trapson brought humor, honesty, and fan-level enthusiasm to their review of the trailer. Their reactions show how deeply people care about getting Michael Jackson’s legacy right and how even small details matter when honoring an icon.

Michael Jackson
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Your Thanksgiving Watchlist: 5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
EntertainmentYour Thanksgiving Watchlist: 5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Rapper Marshall "Eminem" Mathers claps during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
EntertainmentEminem Partners With Lions as Exec. Producer for Thanksgiving Halftime ShowsHeather Matthews
Chadwick Boseman on the purple carpet at the Black Panther premiere
EntertainmentThe Late Chadwick Boseman to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect