Corewell Children’s Invites Metro Detroit to Shine Bright for Kids

A beloved Metro Detroit tradition is returning this December as Corewell Health Children's Hospital in Royal Oak once again calls on the community to help brighten the holiday season for young patients.

The hospital's annual "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" event starts on December 9th and continues nightly through December 23rd, offering families, neighbors, and volunteers a heartfelt way to show their support for children spending the holidays in the hospital.

A Simple Act From Years Ago

The program started years ago as a simple act of kindness: volunteers gather outside the hospital and shine flashlights toward the pediatric unit windows. With the children inside shining lights back, the tradition quickly grew to draw hundreds of participants each evening and became a deeply cherished holiday ritual.

This year, the nightly event will happen for 10 minutes each evening starting at 8:00 PM, weather permitting. Hospital officials encourage volunteers to arrive by 7:45 PM and gather on the sidewalk near the hospital's Medical Office Building across the East Entrance at 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, just west of Woodward Avenue. Free parking is available in the lots east of the Medical Office Building and across from the North parking deck.

As a new event this year, a special sensory-friendly edition of the event will be held on December 8th. Designed for individuals sensitive to noise, light, or large crowds, this evening will feature a low-stimulation environment, support tables offering stress balls, earplugs, fidget toys, and colored film to soften the flashlight beams. Hospital leaders say the sensory-friendly night ensures more families, both inside and outside the hospital, can participate comfortably.

As the holiday season approaches, "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" offers Metro Detroiters a simple yet powerful way to spread love, cheer, comfort, and joy - one beam of light at a time.

