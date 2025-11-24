Nas and DJ Premier Set December 12 Release Date for Collaboration Album

A major moment for hip-hop is set to close out 2025 as Nas and DJ Premier officially announce their long-anticipated collaboration under Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series. The project, confirmed during DJ Premier and The Alchemist's He's The Preemo, I'm The Chemist show in Bristol, will arrive Dec. 12 and serves as one of the most high-profile releases tied to the label's lineup of legendary artists. As fans reacted to the news, Premier punctuated the reveal with an explosive tease: "Are you ready for it? December 12 get ready motherf*cker," he said before launching into one of his most iconic beats of all time.

The collaboration was first publicly teased at New York Comic-Con, where both artists discussed the album's development and hinted that long-running plans were finally taking shape. Their 2024 teaser cut "Define My Name," released on DSPs in April, was positioned as part of the rollout and a signal that the long-rumored team-up remained on track. Nas himself reinforced that momentum earlier this year, telling fans it was "album time" as anticipation continued to grow.

In an October interview, Nas shared his excitement about finally completing the project. "I can't wait for people to finally hear it," Nas told Rolling Stone. I don't know about anybody else, but for me and him, it was personally a long time coming for us to do it." He added that ideas he and Premier had been developing throughout 2024 ultimately informed the album's direction. "I'm going to say at least two of those ideas happened on this album," Nas added. "We didn't get a chance to do 'em when we were talking about 'em, but we finally got a chance to put those recordings together this year."