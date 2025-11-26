This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 26

Nov. 26 holds massive historical significance in hip-hop and R&B. It's the day Birdman dropped his first studio album and Chris Brown joined the list of the youngest chart-topping solo artists. The following is a breakdown of notable moments in hip-hop and R&B that occurred on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Prominent hip-hop and R&B artists released epic albums on this date:

1991: Michael Jackson released his eighth studio album, Dangerous, in the U.S. It was an instant hit, topping the Billboard 200 chart.

D Nice released his final studio album, To tha Rescue. The album featured the singles "Time to Flow," "25 ta Life," and "To tha Rescue."

Keith Murray released Enigma, his second solo album. Boasting singles "Yeah" and "The Rhyme," the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The Roots dropped their fifth studio album, Phrenology. It hit No. 11 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Birdman released his debut studio album, Birdman: Baby the #1 Stunna. Supported by the singles "Do That…" and "What Happened to That Boy," the album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Marking his departure from No Limit Records, Snoop Dogg released his sixth album, Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss. It reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2Pac's record label issued the late rapper's fourth posthumous album, Better Dayz. The double-disc album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This date marked the achievement of various cultural milestones by hip-hop and R&B acts:

2005: Chris Brown's debut single, "Run It," finally reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He became the third-youngest artist at the time to top the chart.

Beyoncé's Renaissance won the award for Album of the Year at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards ceremony held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Beyoncé's Renaissance won the award for Album of the Year at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards ceremony held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. 2023: SZA was the biggest winner of the night at the Soul Train Music Awards, grabbing four awards. She won Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Nov. 26, top hip-hop and R&B artists delivered stirring onstage performances at different venues:

2022: Xscape returned to the stage to deliver a mesmerizing performance at the Soul Train Music Awards gala night in Las Vegas.

Coco Jones, SWV, and BJ the Chicago Kid, among others, performed at the Soul Train Music Awards ceremony.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 26 marked the death of two rappers from gun violence:

2003: Soulja Slim, the artist behind "Slow Motion," died of gunshot wounds after an assailant shot him four times in front of his mother's house. He was 26 years old at the time of his death.

Milwaukee rap star Big Wan died of gunshot wounds after an unknown suspect fired at a home where he was staying. He was just 19 years old at the time of his demise.