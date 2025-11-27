Kehlani Freestyles: How Raw Performances Reveal Genuine Artistry

Kehlani (who uses they/she pronouns) is a multi-GRAMMY nominated artist with an ever-growing musical identity. Their roots grounded in hip-hop have stretched out over the years to infuse their music with soul and R&B. Although their studio recordings gained commercial success, their live vocal performances are where the true artistry lies. These freestyle performances offer Kehlani the chance to connect with fans on an intimate level as they deliver personal lyrics with effortless vocals.

Kehlani's Journey to GRAMMY Nominations

Kehlani grew up in Oakland, California, one of the birthplaces of West Coast hip-hop. They began dancing at a young age and trained at the Juilliard School, but a knee injury led them to explore music through singing.

What began as a chance to be in a pop cover band in 2009 eventually evolved into a solo career. Kehlani left when the band's vision no longer aligned with theirs. In 2014, they released their first mixtape, Cloud 19.

Lo-fi R&B sounds and neo-soul artists such as Erykah Badu inspired Kehlani to focus on the delivery of their vocals. The more they connected to a beat in the studio, the more they experimented with how they sang. Kehlani's creative process for writing songs included filling a notepad with ideas and listening to a variety of beats until one felt like the perfect fit. The ideas in the notepad were all life experiences Kehlani would draw from to establish a deeper connection to the music for fans.

Kehlani describes their music as “explorative.” You can't put their style into one box. That free-flowing style landed them a GRAMMY nomination for best progressive R&B album for CRASH. Their fourth studio album, released on June 21, 2024, showcased their musical evolution over the past 10 years. CRASH has elements of R&B, dance, rap, rock, and country. Despite using contrasting instrumental sounds, honest lyrics, and technical vocal skills remain consistent the artist.

The Technical Vocal Elements That Make Kehlani's Flow Compelling

Kehlani's vocal talent is undeniable and spans multiple albums over a decade-long career. Their timing, rhythm, and vocal delivery are impactful and showcase different skills. Kehlani's methodical syllable placement on specific beats proves their technical ability. Their vocals are smooth, progressing through multiple notes with ease, demonstrating a mastery of their talent.

Songs like “What I Want” highlight Kehlani's ability to rap and deliver phrases in a staccato manner that puts more emphasis on the infectious beat. Classics like “You Should Be Here” have an old-school style of hip-hop and R&B with catchy melodies, warm vocal tones, and big belts. Technical elements that give their music a freestyle vibe include syncopated rhythms and polyrhythmic structures over a steady 4/4 time signature. Kehlani's explorative sound echoes through “Can I” with a repetitive rap-like hook, mixed with soaring stacked vocal harmonies.

The Impact of Kehlani's Spontaneous Performance

Since the beginning, Kehlani has secured five GRAMMY nominations, but perhaps some of their biggest crowning achievements were live performances that showed off their talents. They had no filters or prerecorded tracks, only live, raw vocals with real instruments backing them.

Typically, studio recordings require precision, allowing little room for error. Live performances are more forgiving with their real-time delivery. Kehlani doesn't need this level of forgiveness, as they are often flawless when performing live.

Though seemingly spontaneous, Kehlani does rehearse live performances, a process that ensures the band and the singer are in sync for a smooth delivery. But some moments allow for creativity, with the band and artist adjusting to enhance emotions or audience engagement in real time. For Kehlani, the opportunity to sing live gives them the chance to showcase their endless talent.

In 2024, Kehlani delivered two contrasting performances: a small, intimate set on Tiny Desk and a massive headlining show at Austin City Limits. The Tiny Desk performance gave fans a stripped-down experience, allowing them to show the audience and digital viewers that they can really sing. The small space allowed them to focus more on instrumentals and backup vocals, creating an immersive experience that truly draws you in.

At Austin City Limits, the crowd's energy was palpable, and Kehlani and their crew matched the energy with dancing, guitar solos, and dynamic sounds. Moments of experimental metal music infused with hip-hop showcased Kehlani's artistry.

A testament to the versatility of a live performance was strong in her ACL performance of “Gangsta.” The recorded version is light and mellow, but live, they were able to use dynamics to their advantage. Soft vocals turned into powerful belts backed by explosive live drumming and guitar swells.

Freestyles Lead to Their First Top 10 Hit

A feat that's been a long time coming for Kehlani happened in summer 2025. On June 11, Kehlani released “Folded.” It wasn't until the release of a stripped-down version a month later titled “(un)Folded” that the original gained traction on the charts. This version has a cappella vocals with stacked layers and beautiful harmonies.

Of the 18 entries to the U.S. Billboard charts that Kehlani has had over the years, “Folded” landed a top 10 spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in August 2025. It's a reminder to fans that Kehlani is an incredible singer who captures classic R&B sounds in their performances, and that their music is worthy of the charts.

Why Kehlani's Spontaneous Artistry Matters More Than Ever