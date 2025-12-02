NLE Choppa Releases Second Diss Track Targeting NBA YoungBoy This Year

The new diss track "Hello Revenge" by NLE Choppa escalates his beef with NBA YoungBoy and positions him to take more risks as a competitor in hip-hop. Just like the previous diss track called "KO," Choppa continues building the case that his strikes against fans and others have a moral basis, aimed at YoungBoy's public perception and behavior.

YoungBoy had planned to release a project called Slime Cry, but he didn't end up doing that, so the timing of this release casts a shadow on Choppa's actions and plays into their ongoing rivalry.

"Rap went dead, I'm a bring it back alive/ Na, I'm the truth, but the devil is a lie/ YB Louis V belt to his spine/ Anybody with him better get 'em 'fore he cross the line, na," NLE raps on the song.

Visualizing the song "Hello Revenge," by Bryson Potts and Travis Payne, was done beautifully by them via the music video they created for it. The music video has a black and white western aesthetic with hints of red, and it contains both high-energy fight sequences, along with horse-riding scenes, and martial arts routines that together showcase the song's aggression.

Public reaction is sharply divided. The viral success of the video generated a lot of discussion on X, with many praising it for its intense emotion and creative perspective, and others calling it 'hype.' However, a lot of people who commented on the clip saw that NLE the Great has transitioned to an increasingly theatrical and dramatic performance style over the course of this song.

Lyrically, the track continues its direct attacks on YoungBoy, including references to alleged testimony, criticisms like "Zero IQ," and tensions within the 4KT crew and around personal drama. Some allegations remain unverified, but the messaging aligns with Choppa's stated position that his diss tracks function as a corrective force in the culture. The beat mirrors this tone with a threatening, cinematic feel, paired with themes of spirituality and social-media conflict.

"I'm a firm believer that sometimes it's not us for real, but it's still things that we choose," NLE said about a line in "KO" addressing claims that YoungBoy is "poisoning the youth."

"And my thing was I've heard interviews from him that he's vocalized, that he's conscious of what he's doing, and I have no problems with him, but that's the part where my assignment, that's the part of my duty, that's what I'm on the contract of, because I'm conscious of it. I know you can't continue to consciously choose a way that's indifferent to the most highs."