Diddy Exposed: Major Moments from 50 Cent’s Netflix Series

For decades, Sean Diddy Combs seemed untouchable, a hitmaker who turned ambition into a global brand. Now, a new Netflix documentary is shaking that image to its core. Executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, the four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning offers a sweeping look at Combs’ rise, his unchecked power, and the accusations and criminal cases that led to his dramatic fall. After more than a year in production, the series is drawing attention for one reason above all others: its major revelations.

Below are the biggest takeaways that are already reshaping how many viewers see the hip hop mogul.

New Information on the Murders of Tupac and Biggie

One of the most gripping revelations centers on the long-debated murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The documentary revisits both killings but adds new reporting and testimony.

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, six days after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was gunned down on March 9, 1997, after leaving a Soul Train Awards afterparty in Los Angeles with Combs. Combs had discovered Biggie and signed him to Bad Boy Entertainment.

Director Alexandria Stapleton said viewers will hear information never fully connected before. She told NBC News the documentary includes “a lot of new information” and that “no one had ever really put it together like that before.”

“Biggie is a foundational piece of Bad Boy and that relationship. I mean, you don’t have Puff Daddy without Biggie Smalls, right? … We had sources and were able to procure more intel and information, and I think that it was the first time that you could really tell this story,” she said.

Aubrey O’Day’s Shocking Assault Claim

Perhaps the most emotional and disturbing revelation comes from singer Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane. In the series, she reveals that she may have been sexually assaulted by Combs, though she says she cannot remember the incident.

She explained that a lawyer representing another alleged victim contacted her about an affidavit. “I was told it was an assault,” O’Day said. She added that she has no recollection of the alleged assault.

The affidavit claims a woman walked into a room at Bay Boy Studios and saw Combs and another man assaulting O’Day. According to the document, O’Day appeared to be “out of it” and not fully clothed. It was unclear if the affidavit was ever filed in court.

“Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know,” O’Day said in the documentary.

Stapleton said the team spent hours speaking with O’Day before filming. “I think what you see in the film is her struggling to digest, ‘Did this happen to me or not?’ And I think it’s a very real moment,” she said. “I think matters of sexual assault, allegations like this, are very complex and very complicated. And I think that she’s a very real person who is walking you through why this feels so complicated.”

Explicit Emails and a Firing O’Day Ties to Rejection

Another major revelation involves sexually explicit emails O’Day said Combs sent to her while she was still signed as part of Danity Kane.

“This is your boss at your work sending you that email,” O’Day said. “What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired.”

She said she “absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually.”

Combs’ representatives reportedly denied the claims in a statement to NBC News. “We’re not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary. Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years,” the statement said. It added, “Sean Combs will continue to address legitimate matters through the legal process, not through a biased Netflix production.”

Netflix also pushed back on Combs’ criticism, saying the footage used was legally obtained and that “This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

Jurors Speak for the First Time About the Trial

Another revelation comes directly from inside the jury box. Two jurors from Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial spoke on camera about how they viewed the evidence and verdict.

Juror 75 said he was “confused” by Combs’ relationship with Casandra Cassie Ventura. Ventura sued Combs in 2023, accusing him of repeated physical abuse, rape, and forcing her to have sex with male sex workers. The lawsuit was settled one day after filing, with Combs denying wrongdoing.

“If you don’t like something, you completely get out. You can’t have it both ways. Have the luxury and then complain about it. I don't think so,” Juror 75 said. He added that he “100%” believes justice was served. “We saw both sides of it, and we came with our conclusion,” he said.

Juror 160 recalled Combs’ behavior in court. “That's pretty much all it was. It wasn't nothing crazy or like, it wasn't like he was trying to sway us,” she said. When the verdict was reached, her reaction was blunt: “Oh, s---.”

One of the most jaw-dropping revelations is a newly shown video of Combs just five days before his Sept. 2024 arrest. According to the documentary, he hired a videographer to follow him during that time.

In one clip, he is seen talking on the phone with Dana Tran, his girlfriend at the time and the mother of his daughter Love, now 3. “I’m about to deposit 200 million right now. I feel good,” he told her. “They’re holding the bank open for me, you feel me?”

Former Bad Boy employee Capricorn Clark said Combs was always “creating a narrative.” He added, “He’s the best storyteller in hip hop. He thinks he’s Black Superman, ‘I can do what I want.’”

Another revealing moment comes after Combs is seen greeting fans and posing for photos. Once inside his car, his attitude changes.

“I need some hand sanitizer. I’ve been out in the streets amongst the people. I gotta take a bath,” Combs said.

His former head of security, Roger Bonds, offered a sharp interpretation. “I began to see him use the culture only when he needed it. Now you’re walking around Harlem because you know that the world turned their back on you, so now you will come back home, hoping that Harlem got your back,” Bonds said.

His Prison Timeline and Rule Violations

The documentary also reveals new details about Combs’ time behind bars. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison following his federal trial. He was originally expected to be released on May 8, 2028, but a report later said his release was pushed to June 4, 2028, due to allegedly violating multiple prison rules.

Combs has strongly attacked the series, calling it a “shameful hit piece” and accusing Netflix of using unauthorized footage. Stapleton responded that all footage was legally obtained and said Combs’ legal team was contacted multiple times for comment.

The Biggest Revelation of All