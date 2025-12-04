Blackstreet and B2K Ink New Record Deals Ahead of New Music

The sound of classic R&B is getting ready for a big comeback, and two legendary groups are leading the way. Blackstreet and B2K, both known for shaping different eras of the genre, have signed new record deals that signal fresh starts and exciting futures. For longtime fans and younger listeners alike, it means new music, live performances, and a chance to relive the magic in real time.

Blackstreet Begins a New Chapter

Blackstreet has officially partnered with XOXO Entertainment, a label and management company that is helping guide the group into its next era. The current lineup includes Chauncey “Black” Hannibal, Levi Little, Mark Middleton, and Eric Williams, a group that has been performing together since 2014.

In a statement released to Billboard, XOXO president Adam H. Hurstfield shared his excitement about the partnership.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Blackstreet,” Hurstfield said. “As some of the greatest architects of that legendary 90’s R&B sound, their music shaped the soundtrack of our lives, defined an era, and left an unmistakable imprint on global culture. Around the world, fans have been yearning for that authentic feeling again, and at XOXO Entertainment, we are devoted to bringing it back, side by side with the very legends who created it.”

Blackstreet is best known for timeless hits like “No Diggity” featuring Dr. Dre and “Before I Let You Go,” songs that still fill dance floors and playlists decades later. The group also released its own statement showing that the excitement is shared on both sides.

“Blackstreet has always stood for timeless music, true artistry, excellence, and evolution,” the group said. Partnering with XOXO Entertainment feels like the perfect alignment, where vision, passion, and creativity meet. As a group, we’re excited and honored to join forces with a team that shares our energy and commitment to taking BLACKSTREET into a new era. This partnership is powerful, and together we’re ready to create moments the world will remember. This next chapter will be iconic.”

The deal comes at a time when many fans are returning to the smooth sounds of 1990s R&B. XOXO has confirmed that announcements about new music and live performances from Blackstreet are coming soon.

B2K Returns With New Music and a Tour

While Blackstreet looks ahead, another major name from the early 2000s is also making a long-awaited return. B2K has signed a new deal with BPC Music Group, a label launched by Black Promoters Collective cofounders Gary Guidry and Troy Brown.

The group, made up of Omarion, J Boog, Raz B, and Lil Fizz, is preparing to release its first new album in more than twenty years. The album is set to drop on February 13, a date that many fans have already circled on their calendars.

B2K rose to fame with energetic hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Gots Ta Be,” and “Girlfriend.” Their music soundtracked school dances, movie nights, and early teen crushes for a generation of listeners. Along with the album, the group plans to hit the road for a nationwide tour, giving fans a chance to see them together on stage once again.

A Big Moment for R and B Fans

With both Blackstreet and B2K stepping back into the spotlight, it is a powerful moment for R&B music. These announcements show that the sound that once ruled radio and streaming playlists still has a place in today’s music world.