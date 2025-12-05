This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 5

On Dec. 5, Immature dropped a new album before changing their stage name. Lil Scrappy came onto the scene, and Kendrick Lamar dazzled fans with his impressive performance. Discover more significant events in hip-hop and R&B that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 5 marked the release of landmark albums and singles:

1995: Immature, now known as IMx, released their third studio album, We Got It. The classic album featured the popular singles "Lover's Groove" and "Please Don't Go."

Two years after launching her debut album, Ciara released The Evolution. It became an instant hit, topping the Billboard 200 chart. 2006: Lil Scrappy announced his arrival with the release of Bred 2 Die, Born 2 Live, his debut solo album. It scored No. 3 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

On Dec. 5, some artists earned accolades for their cultural contributions to the industry:

2000: Justin Timberlake co-hosted the 11th Annual Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Destiny's Child won four awards on the night, including Artist of the Year.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, top hip-hop and R&B artists captivated audiences with their mesmerizing performances:

2012: Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale brought the house down with their masterful performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach during the Rick Ross and MMG Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date also marked notable changes and challenges that redefined the industry:

1997: Nagoya authorities arrested Carl Edward Hunter, Ray Charles' manager, on suspicion of marijuana possession.

Toni Braxton sued LaFace/Arista Records over a breach of contract, seeking to invalidate her pact with the music label. 1998: Billboard changed the rules for Hot 100 rankings by allowing album cuts, previously not available as physical singles, to appear on the chart.