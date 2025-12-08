GloRilla and Young Thug Reconcile After Jail Call Drama, Hint at Future Collaboration

GloRilla is brushing off the now-viral leaked jail-call moment with Young Thug, framing the exchange as lighthearted rather than contentious, as both artists publicly move past the incident. "We cool, we cool," GloRilla said. "It was a funny conversation. I don't take a lot of stuff too serious. Like, I joke, especially like if it ain't like no death or fighting matter, nothing like that. I ain't going to take it too serious." Her reaction shows that she would rather have an honest, direct conversation than an online argument.

Currently, there are still many videos online that are a result of her misplaced trust during this call. The leaked audio initially drew widespread attention after Thugger mocked her appearance.

"That bi— ugly as f—. They say she ain't ugly, man that bi— ain't nothing," he said. "Long a– bullsh– a– wig, skinny sh–, God damn big a– head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh– ain't nothing." GloRilla responded with humor, noting his past interest. "Mind you dis da same n—a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote.

Thug later issued a direct apology. "First of all I'm sorry to u for my words and I honestly don't think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life," Thug wrote. "I don't like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I'm sorry to u, twin." Billboard reported that a private conversation helped finalize their reconciliation, and GloRilla confirmed they are now on good terms.

As time has progressed, there has become a larger movement in the culture surrounding both fans creating comments about the two singers, jokes about Michael Jackson, and memes highlighting the chemistry between the two artists. GloRilla's ability to transform a negative situation into something fun has allowed her to keep up the positive press surrounding her Bayou Classic Concert and continued collaboration with Travis Scott, Halle Bailey, and Summer Walker.