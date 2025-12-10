A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sets Radio City Music Hall Show for 10-Year Mark

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, born Julius Dubose, has announced Boogie Bash, a special hometown concert set for Feb. 13, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event marks his tenth year as a recording artist and coincides with the first-ever vinyl pressing of his 2016 debut mixtape, Artist, which will be released the same day.

The New York performance will highlight a decade of evolution for the Bronx native, which will arrive as part of his broader 2026 U.S. tour. Upcoming dates include:

Dec. 12 in Bridgeport

Feb. 7, 2026, in Albany

Feb. 13, 2026, in New York

Mar. 29, 2026, in Syracuse

Apr. 24, 2026, in University Park

Apr. 30, 2026, in Omaha.

Tickets are on sale now, with an artist presale yesterday, regional presales throughout the week, and general on-sale beginning today at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The announcement arrives during a milestone season for A Boogie. "Part Of Me" was released in October 2025 and has become an international hit; it has been included in the Billboard Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts as well as reaching the top 10 in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

He continues the momentum with the release of "Last Drink," a new single produced by Joshua Moreau, Abstrakt, and Luca Beats. The track interpolates Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and arrives with an official video directed by Kid Art. The song follows "Part of Me" as part of his current run of releases.