Win tickets to the Detroit Auto Show happening January 14th-25th!

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show brings together a full slate of major automotive brands, immersive indoor tracks, the debut of the Michigan Overland Adventure and Visit Detroit Interactive Experience, and the return of The Gallery with ultra-luxury vehicles.

Robin Thicke to Headline 2026 Charity Preview

International superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Robin Thicke headlines Charity Preview on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, with guest performances by Detroit’s-own Trick Trick, DJ Rimarkable, and master of ceremonies Jalen Rose. Benefiting six children’s charities in Southeast Michigan, the preeminent black-tie annual Motor City gala will be held at Huntington Place in Detroit.

2026 Anthem: “My Drive. My City. My Show.” by Gmac Cash

The music video, filmed on the rooftop of the Madison Building in downtown Detroit during the Auto Show Kickoff Party on September 14, blends sweeping views of the city’s skyline with scenes from inside the Auto Show itself, showcasing both the energy of the show and the spirit of the city as momentum builds toward 2026.

Powering Michigan EV Experience

The Detroit Auto Show is bringing back our indoor EV Experience that affords visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a wide range of electric vehicles. Sitting alongside a professional driver, show-goers will traverse through a serpentine track that includes an acceleration lane stretching more than 300 feet.

