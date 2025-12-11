The Most Festive Holiday Restaurants in America

It's the most wonderful time of the year! For holiday lights and even better food. If there is ever a time of the year to go to a restaurant with the most over-the-top decor, it's during Christmas, DUH!

Time Out released its list of the most festive restaurants in America, and you won't believe it. From eating with Santa, Christmas trees throughout, and even seasonal menus - they have it all. From California to Florida to North Carolina, there's something for everyone! Check out a few of the most festive restaurants in America below.

Rolf's | New York, NY

Rolf's is a small German restaurant located in the city that never sleeps. They are known for being festive, and their decor is over-the-top! From holiday lights in the window to ornaments hanging from every inch on the inside, it will feel like you're surrounded by Christmas. It is a unique holiday dining experience that you can enjoy every day of the year.

Angus Barn | Raleigh, NC

If you're in the Carolinas, head over to Angus Barn in Raleigh, NC. The restaurant is located in a barn and serves up some of your favorites with a sprinkle of holiday cheer. The steakhouse decorates with garlands, ribbons, peppermint candies, and even kids dressed up as elves. How cute is that? Fine southern dining is their specialty, but with a holiday twist during this time of the year.

Craftsman Row Saloon | Philadelphia, PA

Heading over to Philly to visit Craftsman Row Saloon. The lively bar and restaurant is one of Philly's most notable Christmas stops. As soon as you visit their site, you can see there are Santa hats on every seat, ornaments hanging from the ceiling, and holiday lights everywhere. From holiday decor to holiday drinks, you can enjoy the holiday season while grabbing a great bite!

Grill 23 & Bar | Boston, MA

Whenever you're in Boston, head over to Grill 23 & Bar. The popular steakhouse decorates for the festive season and even serves elevated holiday meals. The restaurant is great for celebrations, but they also have nice holiday decor throughout the building. From Christmas trees and wreaths all over, you'll feel an elegant holiday vibe while enjoying your meal.

Casa Juancho | Miami, FL

Down in Florida, even though it may be warm during the holidays, you can visit Casa Juancho for some holiday cheer. The Spanish restaurant in Little Havana transforms with seasonal decor and holiday spirit throughout the building. Enjoy festive bites, drink specials, and so much more!

Tam O'Shanter | Los Angeles, CA

Heading back to the West Coast, we're visiting Tam O'Shanter in Los Angeles. The popular Scottish restaurant is one of the most festive in Los Angeles. They have lights and decor throughout, specialty drinks, and carolers to sing some holiday tunes while you enjoy a bite. Imagine hearing your favorite Christmas songs while enjoying a nice dinner, LOVE IT!