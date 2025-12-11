ContestsEvents
Whitney Houston Rises Again on Gospel Charts Over Ten Years After Her Death

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19.
If your favorite Christmas songs suddenly feel extra powerful this year, there is a good reason. Whitney Houston has made yet another return to the top of the charts, reminding everyone that her voice is still unmatched and still very loved.

Houston’s Holiday Hits Rise Again

More than a decade after her passing, Houston currently sits at No. 1 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs chart for the week ending December 13. Her version of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” climbed from No. 3 to No. 1, earning a total of 54 weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, “Joy to the World” jumped from No. 11 to No. 3 and has now spent 47 weeks charting.

This double win also puts Houston right beside her longtime friend and collaborator CeCe Winans, who holds No. 2 with “Come Jesus Come” and No. 4 with “Goodness of God.” Kanye West rounds out the top five with “God Is.”

The Story Behind the Song

The renewed attention centers on Houston’s version of “Do You Hear What I Hear?”, a song with deeper roots than many realize. According to Smithsonian magazine, it was written in October 1962 by Noël Regney and Gloria Shayne during the tense days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The pair intended it as a hopeful message for peace rather than a typical holiday release.

Regney once explained that he was inspired after seeing children in strollers on New York streets. The innocence of the moment made the threat of war feel even heavier. Shayne later recalled that the two were so moved by the finished piece that they could not sing it straight through because of how emotional it felt.

Houston’s Powerful Interpretation

Houston recorded her take on the song in 1987 for the album A Very Special Christmas, produced by Jimmy Iovine. Instead of overpowering the track, she kept the delivery focused, clear, and beautifully controlled. That balance of strength and calm helped the song connect with listeners across gospel, R&B, and holiday playlists alike.

She later included the track as part of the CD single for “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” in 1995, giving it another moment in the spotlight.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

Over time, Houston’s recording has topped several Billboard gospel charts. It has also helped secure her rare status as one of the few artists to land No. 1 singles across four and eventually five different decades. Even now, her voice continues to rise above the noise and bring people together during the season of celebration.

Whitney Houston may be gone, but moments like this prove her music is still very much alive and soaring.

