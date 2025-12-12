ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘Waiting to Exhale’ Cast Looks Back With Love as the Film Turns 30

Some movies fade away over time. Others feel like warm blankets you keep reaching for. Waiting to Exhale is definitely the second kind. Three decades after its release, Angela Bassett,…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Presenters Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine speak onstage during the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET

Some movies fade away over time. Others feel like warm blankets you keep reaching for. Waiting to Exhale is definitely the second kind. Three decades after its release, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, laughing, reminiscing and proving that the heart of this iconic film is still beating strong.

Remembering Whitney Houston

The actresses were quick to honor their fourth sister in the story, Whitney Houston, who played Vannah. Houston died in 2012, but her presence still guides their memories.

Of the movie’s milestone, Rochon said, "I think she would be proud."

Bassett remembered how meaningful it was for Houston to share the spotlight. "I think it would have been one of the seminal experiences... She was so used to being solo, deer in the spotlight, in the hot glare, and to be able to share this moment with your girls, you know?"

Devine added, "She loved doing it. She had so much fun, and we had fun."

Rochon also shared how Houston backed up the entire cast during promotion. When outlets only wanted to interview Houston and Bassett, Whitney put her foot down. "Whitney said, 'No. We go as a group or we don't go at all,' and that was powerful for me, that she stood up for us."

Devine laughed remembering her joyful spirit. "My memory of her is that she would laugh easy... She was already ready to laugh about everything."

Bassett recalled meeting Houston for the first time. She told her, "Your voice is as if God put his hands there, and all this glory comes out." Houston replied, "I feel the same way about your acting." Bassett joked her reaction was basically "Ah, so, oh, oh, okay!"

Devine nodded, adding, "She was a bit mesmerized when Angela was acting."

The Magic On Set

The movie, based on Terry McMillan’s novel, centers on four friends finding confidence, healing and love while leaning on each other. According to the cast, the on screen chemistry wasn’t an accident.

Bassett said she recognized the importance right away. "I knew it was special because it's our faces, our brown, beautiful, brilliant faces, on the screen, together. It broke through."

She explained that people often said stories about Black women wouldn’t “travel” internationally. "[We] burst through that."

Rochon said she could feel how big it would be. "I knew it was special just because it was so unique, and I knew how excited everybody was about it... She couldn't make a flop. So it was special in so many different ways."

Why the Movie Still Matters

Three decades later, the cast says the power of Waiting to Exhale hasn’t dimmed at all.

Devine shared why the movie still hits home. "Because it makes... well, it makes black women feel good about themselves... You can be and do just about anything you dream of." She added that it’s a message for all young women.

Rochon pointed to the movie’s heart. "I think it's about love. And I think the movie is about the love of friendship, because at the end of the day, your girlfriends will always hold you up." She added that their real life friendship makes it even more special.

Bassett emphasized why the movie’s truth still resonates. "It was done [with] authenticity of the voice... but also it was our authenticity as actors, as creatives. We all brought that to bear. When you bring authenticity, it resonates. It travels, it lives, it breathes. It's tangible, authenticity, integrity, across the board, and love.. and those things never get old."

If you’re ready to revisit the laughter, tears and unforgettable soundtrack, Waiting to Exhale is streaming on Hulu.

Angela BassettMoviesWhitney Houston
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams Named Co-Chairs for 2026 Met Gala
EntertainmentBeyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams Named Co-Chairs for 2026 Met GalaRandi Moultrie
oscar the grouch glad trash bags
EntertainmentOscar the Grouch Lands Perfect Endorsement Deal With Glad Trash BagsBrandon Plotnick
78th Annual Golden Globes Media Preview
EntertainmentGolden Globes 2026 Nominations Bring Big Wins and Big SurprisesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect