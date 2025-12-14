This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 14

Dec. 14 has had plenty of offerings from the hip-hop and R&B world. Lauryn Hill released "Ex-Factor," the second single from her widely successful album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Tank dropped a new album after joining Atlantic Records, and Wu-Tang's The W album went Platinum. Below are some other significant events in hip-hop and R&B that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A number of top hip-hop and R&B artists released classic albums or reached milestones on this date:

1999: Following the success of his 400 Degreez album, Juvenile dropped his fourth studio album, "Tha G-Code." It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10 and topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Following the success of his 400 Degreez album, Juvenile dropped his fourth studio album, "Tha G-Code." It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10 and topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2000: The W album by Wu-Tang Clan received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for moving over 1 million units in sales.

The W album by Wu-Tang Clan received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for moving over 1 million units in sales. 2004: After a two-year break, Xzibit returned to the studio and released his fifth studio album, Weapons of Mass Destruction. It charted at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and received a Gold certification from the RIAA two months later.

After a two-year break, Xzibit returned to the studio and released his fifth studio album, Weapons of Mass Destruction. It charted at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and received a Gold certification from the RIAA two months later. 2010: Ciara released her fourth studio album, Basic Instinct, in the U.S., a day after its official release in the U.K. and France. The album peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.

Ciara released her fourth studio album, Basic Instinct, in the U.S., a day after its official release in the U.K. and France. The album peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart. 2010: Following his departure from Blackground Records, Tank released his fourth studio album, Now or Never. It peaked at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Following his departure from Blackground Records, Tank released his fourth studio album, Now or Never. It peaked at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2010: Too $hort released his debut EP, Respect the Pimpin'. The six-track EP featured the promotional single, "B***h I'm a Pimp."

Too $hort released his debut EP, Respect the Pimpin'. The six-track EP featured the promotional single, "B***h I'm a Pimp." 2018: Following his release from jail, Kodak Black unleashed Dying to Live, his second studio album.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date saw memorable performances by various artists at different venues:

1969: The Jackson 5 graced The Ed Sullivan Show to perform their debut single, "I Want You Back." Their stirring performance included renditions of the songs "Stand!" and "Who's Loving You."

The Jackson 5 graced The Ed Sullivan Show to perform their debut single, "I Want You Back." Their stirring performance included renditions of the songs "Stand!" and "Who's Loving You." 1998: Eminem and Royce da 5'9" collaborated to perform a freestyle set at the Whisky a Go Go Club in Los Angeles. Eminem later used a verse from the freestyle in his song "Nuttin' To Do."

Eminem and Royce da 5'9" collaborated to perform a freestyle set at the Whisky a Go Go Club in Los Angeles. Eminem later used a verse from the freestyle in his song "Nuttin' To Do." 2019: Chance the Rapper, Future, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Uzi Vert delivered a stirring performance during the Rolling Loud festival at The Banc of California Stadium Grounds and Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry had its share of challenges and controversies on this date:

2015: A New York judge issued an arrest warrant for DMX after he failed to appear in court for a child support case.

A New York judge issued an arrest warrant for DMX after he failed to appear in court for a child support case. 2022: Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge and received a five-year suspended sentence after agreeing to an Alford plea deal.