Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead as Police Reportedly Question Son

The film world was shaken this weekend by heartbreaking news involving one of Hollywood’s most recognizable directors. Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed according to multiple…

Kayla Morgan
Director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend the Premiere of Verticle Entertainment's "Shock And Awe" at The London West Hollywood on July 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
The film world was shaken this weekend by heartbreaking news involving one of Hollywood’s most recognizable directors. Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed according to multiple sources who have spoken with family members. Police have not yet confirmed the account.

What Happened

According to a report from PEOPLE, on Sunday, Dec. 14, at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to a home to provide medical aid, the LAFD told PEOPLE. When firefighters arrived, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead inside the residence.

Sources confirmed to the outlet that the victims were Rob and Michele Reiner.

Also mentioned in the report, police reportedly said Nick, 32, is alive and being questioned. No arrests have been made at this time, and authorities have not released additional details.

A Career Full of Classic Films

Rob Reiner is a director, producer, and actor whose work helped shape modern Hollywood. He directed some of the most loved movies of the last several decades, starting with his 1984 directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap.

His filmography includes Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992). These movies remain popular across generations and are still quoted and rewatched today.

Before becoming a celebrated director, Reiner first gained fame as an actor. He played Mike on the Norman Lear TV sitcom All in the Family, a role that introduced him to audiences nationwide.

Family and Personal Life

Rob Reiner was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1947. His father was legendary comedian Carl Reiner, and his mother was actress and singer Estelle Lebost.

Rob and Michele met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and later had three children together.

As the investigation continues, many fans and fellow filmmakers are remembering Reiner for the joy his work brought to audiences, while waiting for police to confirm the details surrounding the tragic deaths.

Michele ReinerRob Reiner
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
