Nelly Teases St. Lunatics Album with Metro Boomin Set to Executive Produce

Just when it seemed like the St. Lunatics story might stay in the past, Nelly decided to flip the page. Surrounded by hometown energy and dressed for a classy night out, the St. Louis rapper used the Black and White Ball to tease something fans have waited years to hear.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, Nelly made a surprise announcement that sent the room buzzing. Standing in front of a crowd in his home city, he revealed plans for a new St. Lunatics project, with one of today’s biggest producers leading the sound.

“St. Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St. Louis, we in the building, we turning up 2026 one time!” he said in a clip from the night.

Why This Announcement Matters

A new St. Lunatics album would be a major moment, especially given the group’s complicated history. Over the years, tensions between Nelly and fellow member Ali have kept the group’s future in question. Their issues centered on money, royalties, and how much credit the group received for its role in Nelly’s debut album, Country Grammar.

Those problems boiled over into a lawsuit when Ali filed a case on behalf of the St. Lunatics, accusing Nelly of withholding royalties connected to the album. The situation quickly became messy. Murphy Lee, City Spud, and Kyjuan later withdrew from the lawsuit, stating they did not consent to it. Ali ultimately dropped the suit in April 2025.

That decision cleared a major obstacle and made the idea of new music feel possible again.

The St. Lunatics’ Short but Impactful Run

Despite their influence, the St. Lunatics only released one album as a group. Their 2001 project, Free City, was a strong commercial success. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album is certified platinum by the RIAA.

The group originally included six members: Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down. At this time, it remains unclear which members will be involved in the newly announced project.

Even with unanswered questions, the excitement around a possible reunion has already started to build.

Why Metro Boomin Is a Big Get

Metro Boomin’s role as executive producer adds serious weight to the announcement. The St. Louis native has been on a dominant run. In 2024, he released two joint albums with Future, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. Both projects debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and played a role in igniting the high-profile feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Metro also paid tribute to 2010s Atlanta hip-hop this year with his mixtape A Futuristic Summa. The project produced the fan favorite “Take Me Thru Dere,” featuring Quavo, Breskii, and YK Niece.