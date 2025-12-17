Dearborn Adopts New School Bus Cameras to Crack Down on Dangerous Passing Violations
Dearborn is taking a major step to improve student safety by adopting new school bus stop-arm cameras aimed at reducing the number of drivers who illegally pass stopped buses.
Under the new program, school buses in the Dearborn Public Schools district will be equipped with automated cameras that activate whenever a bus stops to pick up or drop off students. When the stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing, the cameras capture images and video of vehicles that fail to stop, documenting license plates and other identifying details.
The footage will be reviewed by law enforcement, allowing citations to be issued based on video evidence. City officials say the technology will help address a long-standing safety concern for bus drivers, parents, and school administrators, as drivers frequently ignore stop arms despite state laws requiring motorists to stop at least 20 feet away.
Dearborn police and city leaders say the cameras are not meant to generate revenue, but to change behavior and reinforce the seriousness of school bus safety laws. Violations place children at risk as they cross streets or approach buses, particularly during morning and afternoon pickup times.
Michigan law now allows municipalities to use stop-arm cameras for enforcement, and Dearborn’s ordinance aligns with those updated regulations. Fines for violations will follow a structured penalty system intended to deter repeat offenses.
Officials hope the cameras will encourage drivers to slow down, pay attention, and respect school bus stop signals. With the new system in place, the city aims to make streets safer for students and provide peace of mind for families across Dearborn.