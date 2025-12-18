Plan Your Visit To HollyDazzle

ContestsEvents
Bundle up the kids and bring the holiday cheer! HollyDazzle is lighting up the Michigan Renaissance Festival with a magical walk-through of Christmas lights, music, festive scenes, and a visit…

HollyDazzle

Bundle up the kids and bring the holiday cheer! HollyDazzle is lighting up the Michigan Renaissance Festival with a magical walk-through of Christmas lights, music, festive scenes, and a visit with Santa. Experience the magic of HollyDazzle, a winter walk along a three-quarter-mile outdoor trail featuring over a dozen festive Christmas scenes.

There's fun for the entire family! Tickets are now available, and the event will take place regardless of the weather—rain, snow, or shine. Enjoy complimentary parking, gift bags for all (including your furry friends!), and free entry for children 4 and under. Dress warm and make your way to HollyDazzle for a holiday experience you won't forget. Open select nights now through December 31st. Plan your night here.

