DaBaby Releases Two New Singles While Building Toward Next Album

DaBaby has unveiled two singles, “Paper Low” and “Out Ya Business,” as part of a push to promote his forthcoming record. There are many high-energy tracks and several introspective ones; however, even though the singles are entirely different in their respective musical moods, they both share similar themes that center around ambition, focus, and independence.

"Out Ya Business" is all about urgency and independence, with sharp, direct bars and a fast tempo that show off DaBaby's ability to cut through distractions. "Paper Low's" use of lyrics is grounded in reality. He has steady lyrics and beats, with a methodical approach to them. He focuses on staying independent from outside distractions while maintaining a level of discipline in his artistry. The songs together show the range that has characterized his recent work.

Fans have reacted to the difference between the high-energy delivery and the thoughtful lyrics by seeing the singles as a sign of the artist's growth before the new album comes out. DaBaby has teased the project on social media and said that he is actively recording new music, but he hasn't given any specific details yet. The new album will combine fast-paced music with deep stories about personal growth and responsibility.

The new songs come after "Letter to My YN," which was a motivational release that focused on mentoring and guiding young people. The song was paired with a Belly-inspired video about accountability and keeping young people out of trouble, which are themes that keep coming up in his new music.

DaBaby's influence goes beyond music. In 2024, DaBaby Cares evolved out of the death of his brother, Glenn Johnson. He hopes this initiative will create positive change in his society. Among other things, DaBaby Cares aims to increase awareness of mental illness, combat the stigma associated with mental health problems, and support youth through mentorship programs.

As part of their outreach efforts, they have run several events at West Charlotte High School, including presenting the Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students.