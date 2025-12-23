This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 23
Dec. 23 is a significant date in R&B and hip-hop in many ways. Esther Phillips was born on this day in 1935 in Galveston, Texas. She scored her first hit in 1950 with "Double Crossing Blues," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's R&B chart. She received four GRAMMY nominations during her career and was twice nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, though she was never inducted. Bonez MC was also born on this day in 1985. A leading figure in the German hip-hop scene, he is credited with helping bring dancehall and trap sounds into the mainstream rap scene.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A number of artists have released career-defining records on this day:
- 1978: Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. The lead single from her debut album, Chaka, it also topped Billboard's R&B singles chart for three weeks.
- 2003: Bravehearts dropped their debut album, Bravehearted. The album featured Nas and peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2016: Dom Kennedy released his fourth album, Los Angeles Is Not For Sale, Vol. 1. Featuring appearances from Glasses Malone, Ricky Hil, Jake One, and Mike Free, it reached No. 42 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 23 on the Independent Albums chart.
- 2022: YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped his second compilation album, Lost Files. It peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also topped the Billboard 200, making Minaj the first female rapper with three No. 1 albums on the chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also witnessed tragic events that have rocked the industry:
- 2020: John "Ecstasy" Fletcher of the seminal rap group Whodini died at the age of 56. Founded alongside Jalil Hutchins and Drew "Grandmaster Dee" Carter, the group was among the earliest rap groups to incorporate R&B elements into their music. This later paved the way for the development of the new jack swing genre. The trio released six albums and scored 14 hits on the Billboard charts.
- 2023: Bandhunta Jugg died at the age of 28 from injuries sustained in a mass shooting that injured four other people. Along with his brother, Bandhunta Izzy, he was an active member of Baltimore's underground rap scene and was known for songs such as "Headshot," "Paying the Price," and "Try Me."
Dec. 23 will live on in the hearts and minds of R&B and hip-hop fans for generations to come. It's a day that saw several artists release some of their most critically acclaimed records and others achieve chart success. But it has also witnessed the losses of prominent figures whose music continues to inspire many.