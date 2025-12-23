This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 23

Dec. 23 is a significant date in R&B and hip-hop in many ways. Esther Phillips was born on this day in 1935 in Galveston, Texas. She scored her first hit in 1950 with "Double Crossing Blues," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's R&B chart. She received four GRAMMY nominations during her career and was twice nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, though she was never inducted. Bonez MC was also born on this day in 1985. A leading figure in the German hip-hop scene, he is credited with helping bring dancehall and trap sounds into the mainstream rap scene.