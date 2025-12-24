ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: December 26-December 28

Detroit weekend events feature a variety of exciting outdoor attractions, cultural music, and energetic performances. Winter at The Station brings creative community cheer, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivers its signature rock-opera…

Jennifer Eggleston
Photo: Michigan Central Media

Detroit weekend events feature a variety of exciting outdoor attractions, cultural music, and energetic performances. Winter at The Station brings creative community cheer, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivers its signature rock-opera spectacle, and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" offers nostalgic jazz.

Winter at The Station

  • What: Festive Detroit winter celebration
  • When: Friday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: The Station at Michigan Central, 2001 15th St., Detroit
  • Cost: Free

Winter at The Station returns for its second annual appearance by reimagining this historic Detroit location as an exciting gathering space for the community, offering music, art, and local flavor. Visitors can enjoy glowing décor, hands-on activities, and curated food, drinks, and gifts. This season features special programming, including a Dec. 26 screening of "White Christmas" (11 a.m.) and "Prep & Landing" (2 p.m.). Dec. 27-28 brings live performances by Shigeto at noon and 2 p.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More"

  • What: Electrifying holiday rock spectacle
  • When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Tickets start at $55

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns for its highly anticipated 2025 Winter Tour, reviving the iconic holiday production "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More." This year's show features a powerful second set of hits and fan favorites, plus a special 25th-anniversary tribute to "Beethoven's Last Night." Fans can experience the group's signature blend of rock, storytelling, and stunning visuals as TSO returns to Detroit with its legendary holiday spectacle.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" With The Pat Prouty Trio

  • What: Classic Peanuts holiday jazz
  • When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Aretha's Jazz Café, 350 Madison St., Detroit
  • Cost: $20

The Pat Prouty Trio will perform the classic score from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Aretha's Jazz Café in Detroit. With its interpretation of Vince Guaraldi's classic jazz pieces, including what many believe to be the best version of "Linus and Lucy" and "Christmas Time Is Here," the trio brings these songs to life in an intimate, live setting. The concert celebrates the joyous sounds of the holiday season, making it a perfect event for audiences of all ages.

Other Events

This weekend's activities in Detroit bring a variety of festive experiences to round out the year, including dazzling light displays, standout performances, energetic nightlife, and live music.

  • Wild LightsFriday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 4, 2026) at Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak
  • "Shucked": Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
  • Savage Reaction: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Tin Roof Detroit, 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit
Detroitevents
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
