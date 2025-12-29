Tyla Sets Billboard Record With Third Hot 100 Entry, Surpassing Miriam Makeba

Tyla has added another milestone to her rapidly growing global career with the release of her single "Chanel," which debuted at No. 94 on the Billboard Hot 100. The entry marks her third solo appearance on the chart, setting a new record for African female artists and reinforcing her status as one of the most internationally visible performers to emerge from the continent in recent years.

The new chart entry follows a string of notable successes. Tyla's first hit song, "Water," reached No. 7 on the Hot 100, and "Push 2 Start" peaked at No. 88, indicating that she continues to have chart success with a range of songs. With the release of her new single "Chanel," Tyla is now the African female artist with the most solo Hot 100 chart entries, surpassing the record of the late Miriam Makeba, who reached the Hot 100 with "Pata Pata" in the late 1960s.

The climb of "Chanel" has been heavily influenced by social media, particularly TikTok, and less by radio in the U.S. A viral TikTok dance challenge helped drive the song through social media & reach into places other than North America & into Asia and the Middle East, with participation from high-profile K-pop artists increasing the song's visibility & streaming outside of the U.S.

The release was not without controversy. Rapper Yung Miami publicly accused Tyla of borrowing a song concept, though subsequent discussion centered primarily on shared fashion aesthetics rather than substantive musical similarities. Reports indicated no meaningful overlap beyond visual references, and the dispute did not impede the track's performance.

The debut of "Chanel" in October was a positive addition to Tyla's ongoing success on the Hot 100 chart, bringing Tyla through 2025 on this list. Tyla is currently developing her sophomore album, which had been set for release in 2025 but is now expected to arrive in 2026. Tyla's comments to Variety suggest that she intends to write and record from a personal, present-day standpoint for this record.