This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 1

Jan. 1 is a remarkable date in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad of reasons. To start off, breakout star Ice Spice was born on this day in 2000. The Bronx rapper scored a string of top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, including “Boy's a Liar Pt. 2” (with Pink Pantheress), which peaked at No. 3, and “Karma” (with Taylor Swift), which reached No. 2. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World” from the soundtrack album to the 2023 fantasy comedy film, Barbie. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her two GRAMMY nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Also born on this day is R&B sensation Tank, who was born in 1976. He achieved the pinnacle of his commercial success with his third album, Sex, Love & Pain (2007), which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.