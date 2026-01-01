This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 1
Jan. 1 is a remarkable date in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad of reasons. To start off, breakout star Ice Spice was born on this day in 2000. The Bronx rapper scored a string of top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, including “Boy's a Liar Pt. 2” (with Pink Pantheress), which peaked at No. 3, and “Karma” (with Taylor Swift), which reached No. 2. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World” from the soundtrack album to the 2023 fantasy comedy film, Barbie. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her two GRAMMY nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Also born on this day is R&B sensation Tank, who was born in 1976. He achieved the pinnacle of his commercial success with his third album, Sex, Love & Pain (2007), which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A few seminal albums have dropped on New Year's.
- 2002: Boosie released his second album, For My Thugs, through Trill Entertainment. It featured guest appearances by Pimp C, Webbie, and Lil Q. And although it failed to chart on the Billboard 200, many hip-hop heads today regard it as a classic Southern gangsta rap record.
- 2016: Boosie dropped the mixtape In My Feelings (Goin' Thru It). It peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Jan 1 is associated with several important cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.
- 2005: Mario's international hit, “Let Me Love,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a position it would hold for nine consecutive weeks. The unrequited-love ballad, written by the soon-to-be R&B star NeYo, garnered the singer a nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 48th Annual GRAMMYs.
- 2006: The VH1 reality dating game show, Flavor of Love, aired its first episode. Starring Flavor Flav of Public Enemy fame, the show sees twenty women compete for the rapper's heart. It would run for three seasons, airing its final episode on May 26, 2008.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has also suffered significant losses on this day over the years.
- 2020: Lexii Alijai died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of just 21. Her first and only full-length album, Growing Pains (2017), featured hits like “Love Sucks” and “Miss Jackson.”
- 2023: Gangsta Boo was found dead on the front porch of her mother's home in Memphis, reportedly of an accidental drug overdose. While best known as a member of Three 6 Mafia, she had a moderately successful solo career. She also collaborated with many industry heavyweights, including Eminem, Foxy Brown, Outkast, and Yelawolf. She was 43 at the time of her death.
Jan. 1 remains a poignant date in hip-hop and R&B. It's a day that has welcomed the release of important albums, seen several artists achieve career highlights, and witnessed two beloved industry figures lose their lives in tragic circumstances.