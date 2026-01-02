ContestsEvents
Shaquille O’Neal Steps Up for Aspiring Texas Police Officer

Shaquille O’Neal has a soft spot for big dreams, especially when they belong to big people. The basketball legend is throwing his support behind Jordan Wilmore, a 24-year-old former college…

Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Shaquille O’Neal has a soft spot for big dreams, especially when they belong to big people.

The basketball legend is throwing his support behind Jordan Wilmore, a 24-year-old former college basketball player from Kemah, Texas, who wants to become a police officer. At 7 feet, 3 inches tall, Wilmore is not only aiming for a badge. He is also hoping to become the tallest police officer in the state of Texas, according to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in Houston.

Wilmore’s path has not been easy. He recently fell just short of passing his peace officer exam, a setback that made his lifelong goal feel shaky. For many people, that kind of failure might signal the end of the road. For Wilmore, it became the moment help arrived from an unexpected place.

Shaq Notices a Familiar Story

O’Neal, 53, said he learned about Wilmore and could not resist getting involved.

"I found out about him through jealousy," O'Neal joked. "I thought I was the tallest, handsomest cop in the world."

Behind the humor was a serious message. O’Neal explained why Wilmore’s goal mattered to him.

“I want him to really focus on this because it’s commendable that a kid wants to be an officer. I love cops. They made me who I am.”

That respect for law enforcement is not just talk. O’Neal has spent years connected to police work in different parts of the country. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he has served as a reserve officer in the Doral Police Department in Florida, as well as in Miami Beach, Tempe, Ariz., and the Port of Los Angeles. In December 2016, he became a sworn deputy in Clayton County, and in 2021, became director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

From Setback to Support

Seeing Wilmore struggle reminded O’Neal of his own journey. Becoming a law enforcement officer did not come quickly for him either.

“It actually took me five to seven years to graduate from the LA Sheriff’s Academy,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star said. “I wanted to just let him know he’s got my full support. I’m going to be on you, brother, make sure you get it done.”

O’Neal even offered a powerful incentive. He is sponsoring Wilmore’s efforts and throwing in a new car to help him stay focused on reaching his goal.

Wilmore says the support means everything.

“I’m really thankful for him helping me out and being there, and being a mentor for helping me through this,” Wilmore said.

A Dream That Refuses to Quit

Kemah police chief Raymond Garivey has also taken notice of Wilmore’s determination. After more than three decades in law enforcement, Garivey says persistence matters as much as test scores.

“In my 34-year career, I’ve seen others fail, but I also see others give up,” he said. “Once they’re done, they’re done. That’s not the case here. He wants to serve.”

With encouragement from Shaq and support from local police leaders, Wilmore is preparing for his next chance. His story is no longer just about height or headlines. It is about resilience, second chances, and a giant who refuses to stop reaching for his dream.

