Bad Bunny’s GRAMMY Moment: How a Deeply Puerto Rican Album Became a Cultural Turning Point

The recognition of Bad Bunny by the GRAMMY Awards is a significant moment for all Latinos and for the visibility of Latin Music globally, especially that created in Spanish-speaking Caribbean countries, according to both scholars and cultural critics. Experts say the nominations highlight how Puerto Rican traditions continue to shape contemporary pop, reggaetón, and Latin trap while challenging long-standing industry assumptions about language and marketability.

"Music from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean has been shaping global music tastes since the 19th century," shared Albert Laguna, associate professor of ethnicity, race, and migration and American studies at Yale. "Bad Bunny is another link in a much longer chain of the popularity of Caribbean music on a global stage."

Whereas most crossover artists take regional influences and water them down to make them more accessible to a broader audience, Laguna points out that Bad Bunny has taken a different approach, focusing more on his cultural identity. "Bad Bunny went in the opposite direction. It's his most Puerto Rican album ever," says Laguna. He hopes it will convey to other artists that they, too, can look to their ancestry and history for inspiration in their artmaking.

The topics of this album extend beyond music; the album often references the islands' societal and political issues, including gentrification, tourism, and new forms of colonialism. The song "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" represents an appeal for historical identity and autonomy, and thus can create lasting meaning beyond awards and accolades.

"There's so much amazing Latin music that has been overlooked, and that's part of what is so beautiful about this moment," says Vanessa Díaz, associate professor of Chicano and Latino studies at Loyola Marymount University and co-author of P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance. "And that's why it feels like a win for all Latinos."

The timing of the recognition is also seen as meaningful amid broader cultural tensions. "The U.S. has a history of othering Latinos, othering the Spanish language. … We're in a moment where that feels extremely acute," she continues. "For a community that is being targeted on such a deep level, it is a little bit of light, a little bit of faith that we can still carve out our place here."

"The content of the lyrics — which are so steeped in the history of Puerto Rico, political histories, tourism, and gentrification — there's so much rich political and historical content," Díaz adds. "This album is historic even without a GRAMMY win."