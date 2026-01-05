‘Stranger Things’ Finale Sends Prince Streams Soaring

When the lights dimmed on the final episode of Stranger Things, fans expected monsters, tears, and big emotions. What they might not have expected was a crash course in Prince. As the finale rolled out on New Year’s Eve, December 31, the music of the late icon suddenly became a star all over again.

The hit Netflix sci-fi thriller aired its last episode on the streaming platform and in select theaters. During key scenes, two Prince classics from the 1980s filled the room. For many Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers, it was their first time hearing “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry.” That discovery turned into action. Streams of Prince’s catalog jumped more than 190 percent on Spotify almost immediately.

Prince Meets the Upside Down

According to Variety, the numbers tell a striking story. “Purple Rain” saw a 243 percent boost globally. Among Gen Z listeners, streams of the song jumped an even bigger 577 percent. “When Doves Cry” also surged, rising 200 percent overall and 128 percent with Gen Z.

Both tracks come from Prince’s 1984 Purple Rain soundtrack, an album already considered legendary. In the finale, they were not just background music. “When Doves Cry” plays as The Party demolishes The Upside Down, adding urgency and intensity to the moment. Later, “Purple Rain” plays during a quieter but emotional scene, as Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, telepathically says goodbye to Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.

The placement helped the scenes land harder. It also helped young viewers connect powerful emotions with songs written decades before they were born.

A Long Shot Worth Taking

Getting permission to use these songs was not easy. In an interview with Tudum, a Stranger Things co-creator described licensing “Doves” and “Purple Rain” as a “real long shot,” especially given the tight rules surrounding Prince’s estate. Co-creator Ross Duffer explained just how serious the decision was.

He said that he and his brother “never talked about a song choice as much as we did for that moment.”

Ross also shared why the moment felt so special. “What is also very exciting about it is it just has not been used. [Prince’s] estate does not generally allow that song to be licensed outside of the Purple Rain movie,” Ross said.

That rarity made the scene feel even more meaningful, both for longtime fans and brand new listeners.

A Familiar Stranger Things Effect

Prince is not the first artist to get a second wave of fame from Stranger Things. In season four, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” became a massive hit again after appearing on the show. Bush reflected on that moment in a 2022 blog post.

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series,” Bush wrote. “So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”