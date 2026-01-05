Ready for a reset? Join us from January 7th – February 27th, and make 2026 your best year yet!

The Rollout Reset is an easy to follow wellness program that anyone can do anywhere. No gyms or fancy equipment are needed, just a commitment to being active and making healthy choices.

Lisha B and Clay from the Morning Rollout are kicking off 2026 with a reset, THE ROLLOUT RESET!

Check out the challenges below and then join in the fun as we reset our minds and bodies in 2026!

Simply by committing to engage in daily activity and maintain positive habits, you can make steps toward a healthier you.!

The goal of the Rollout Rest is to move your body every day — even if it’s just 10–20 minutes.

To help you in your journey, we've established three fun and easy weekly challenges. Do your best to hit each goal and more importantly, keep it fun! Share your journey by tagging @105thebounce and using the hashtag #rolloutreset