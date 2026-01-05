ContestsEvents
The Rollout Reset

Lisha B and Clay from the Morning Rollout are kicking off 2026 with a reset, THE ROLLOUT RESET!

The Rollout Reset is an easy to follow wellness program that anyone can do anywhere. No gyms or fancy equipment are needed, just a commitment to being active and making healthy choices.

Ready for a reset? Join us from January 7th – February 27th, and make 2026 your best year yet!

The goal of the Rollout Rest is to move your body every day — even if it’s just 10–20 minutes.

All fitness levels welcomed! 

Simply by committing to engage in daily activity and maintain positive habits, you can make steps toward a healthier you.!

Check out the challenges below and then join in the fun as we reset our minds and bodies in 2026!

weekly challenges

To help you in your journey, we've established three fun and easy weekly challenges. Do your best to hit each goal and more importantly, keep it fun! Share your journey by tagging @105thebounce and using the hashtag #rolloutreset

1. JOIN OUR PRIVATE FACEBOOK GROUP

Click here to join the Rollout Rest Private Facebook Page.

2. WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Join Clay each Wednesday for the weekly check-in video.

3. BE ACTIVE FOR THREE ADDITIONAL DAYS EACH WEEK

Complete an activity on three additional days each week. (Your choice — walking, gym, dancing, home workout, etc.).

4. MAINTAIN ONE PERSONAL GOAL

Pick one healthy goal to maintain daily. Water intake, step count, or stretching.

share your journey

