ASAP Rocky Brings Punk Chaos to Life With Winona Ryder Cameo

We are barely a week into the new year, and ASAP Rocky is already making things loud, weird, and fun. Instead of easing fans into 2026, he kicks the door open with a new music video that feels part movie, part costume party, and part warning sign that something big is coming soon.

Rocky’s long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb is almost here. Before its Jan. 16 release, he has dropped the official video for “Punk Rocky,” and it arrives with a surprise lead actress and a cast that feels pulled from a gothic dream.

Winona Ryder Enters Rocky’s World

To front the “Punk Rocky” video, ASAP Rocky recruited Winona Ryder, best known to many fans as a star of Stranger Things and as a longtime collaborator with director Tim Burton. The pairing feels intentional. Ryder’s dark, offbeat screen presence fits perfectly with the album’s strange and stylized rollout.

The video is directed by ASAP Rocky alongside Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks. Visually, it brings several of Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb alter egos to life. Five out of six versions appear, with Rocky portraying Gr1m, Tommy Revenge as Rugahand, Thoto as Babushka Boi, and the Williams twins playing Shirthead and Dummy.

Ryder is not alone in the spotlight. The video also features Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and ASAP Nast, turning the release into more than just a standard rap visual. It feels like a short film packed with familiar faces from music and film.

The Tim Burton Connection

Ryder’s appearance connects directly to the larger creative vision behind Don’t Be Dumb. The album’s cover art was made by Tim Burton, and Danny Elfman is heavily involved in the project as well. Elfman, the founder of Oingo Boingo, has contributed music to many Burton films over the years.

Those films include Ryder-starring classics like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. That history adds extra meaning to seeing Ryder and Elfman together again, this time inside Rocky’s universe. The crossover between hip-hop, film, and gothic pop culture feels deliberate and carefully planned.

Fans React to the Visuals

Fans wasted no time sharing their excitement online. One person jokingly said, “Winona had a more prominent role in this video than in Season 5 of ST.” Another person said, “Winona Ryder starring in a music video,the legend Danny Elfman drumming in this video and Tim freakin Burton making the Album covers ohhh this album finna be GOTHIC.”

Someone else summed up the general reaction by saying, “There is no other rapper with better visuals in music videos than ASAP rocky.”

A Long-Awaited Album

Don’t Be Dumb arrives nearly eight years after Rocky’s last album, Testing. It was first teased under the now-abandoned title All Smiles, making the wait feel even longer for fans. The project marks Rocky’s fourth studio album and is expected to feature a wide range of collaborators, with Morrissey potentially among them.

Don’t Be Dumb is slated to arrive on Jan. 16. Until then, fans can dive into the Winona Ryder-led “Punk Rocky” video and get a taste of the strange, stylish world Rocky is about to unleash.