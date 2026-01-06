Bounce Basketball Sundays

ContestsEvents
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ON 105.1 THE BOUNCE

LATHAM LAW GROUP presents University of Michigan Women’s Basketball on 105.1 The Bounce! Tune in Sundays during the 2025-26 season to hear the team take the court.

Latham Law Group

University of Michigan Women's Basketball Broadcast Schedule

University of Michigan Women's Basketball on 105.1 The Bounce

January 11 vs. Wisconsin (1:45pm airtime, 2pm tip-off)
January 25 vs. USC (1:45pm airtime, 2pm tip-off)
February 1 at Michigan State (11:45am airtime, 12pm tip-off)
February 8 vs. UCLA (2:45pm airtime, 3pm tip-off)
February 15 vs. Michigan State (3:45pm airtime, 4pm tip-off)
February 22 at Iowa (Time TBA)

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm on 1/6/26 and 11:59pm on 2/22/26, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) prior to each eligible game and upon verification, will receive a pair of game tickets. The Approximate Retail Value (ÒARVÓ) is $TBD. A minimum of one prize winner per game will be selected as described. Courtesy of University of Michigan Athletics. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

University of Michigan
