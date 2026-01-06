Detroit Sets National Standard With Rx Kids Cash Support for Families

Detroit's new mayor is wasting no time making an impact! Just four days after being sworn into office, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced that Detroit will become the largest city in the country to participate in Rx Kids, a groundbreaking cash assistance program for pregnant women and new parents!

City of Detroit

Rx Kids is designed to support families during one of the most expensive and stressful times of life: pregnancy and a baby's first year. With approximately 8,000 babies born in Detroit each year, the program is expected to make a significant difference for families in Metro Detroit.

What is the Rx Kids Program?

Through the Rx Kids program, eligible mothers receive a one-time payment of $1,500 during pregnancy, followed by $500 per month for the first six months after birth. That's a total of $4,500 per child, with no restrictions on how the money is used. Families can use the funds to cover essentials such as rent, food, diapers, transportation, or medical care, depending on their most pressing needs.

The program was created by Michigan State University, led by pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna, and is administered by GiveDirectly, a global leader in direct cash assistance. Rx Kids is supported by a mix of public and private funding, including a $250 million investment from the State of Michigan over three years. Detroit itself is contributing $500,00 per year for three years, along with support from several major foundations, corporations, and local partners.

In addition to cash payments, Detroit's rollout will connect families to other city services, including housing and utility assistance, transportation support, and free tax preparation. The goal is to help families stretch their dollars even further.

Since launching in Michigan, Rx Kids has already helped nearly 5,000 families and delivered more than $20 million in direct payments. City leaders say bringing the program to Detroit marks a powerful step towards healthier families, stronger communities, and a more equitable future.