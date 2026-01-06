Wayne State Baseball Camp Gives Detroit Youth a College-Level Training Experience

The Wayne State University Baseball Program is inviting young athletes to sharpen their skills this winter with the return of the Born IN Detroit™ Baseball Camp. Registration is now officially open. The camp will take place across four sessions on Saturday, January 31, 2026, and Saturday, February 7, 2026. It will be held at Wayne State's athletics campus in Detroit.

Courtesy of Wayne State University

The camp is presented in partnership with Born IN Detroit™, a Detroit-founded lifestyle brand built on pride, perseverance, and community. Co-owner Anthony Tomey, a former professional and collegiate baseball player, says supporting youth sports is at the heart of the brand's mission.

All sessions will be held at Harwell Field and the Doris J. & Donald L. Duchene, Sr. Athletic Facility, located at 5301 John C. Lodge Freeway. Each camp session costs $75, and families can register now at WayneStateBaseballCamps.com.

From the Mound to the Plate: Born In Detroit Baseball Camp

The camp is split into two focused training days. On January 31, the emphasis will be on pitching development. Participants will work closely with Wayne State baseball coaches and current student-athletes. They will learn about arm care, bullpen work, strength and conditioning, and classroom instruction. This training is designed to prepare pitchers for the upcoming season. Two sessions are available: ages 8-13 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and ages 14-18 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Courtesy of Wayne State University

On February 7, the camp shifts to hitting and offensive development. Players will receive instruction on hitting mechanics, base running, speed and flexibility, and the mental approach to offense. Like the pitching camp, sessions are divided by age and include a high-energy environment with plenty of repetitions.

Wayne State head coach Ryan Kelley says the camp is about more than baseball skills. "This event allows us to connect with motivated young players and provide educational experiences that carry over into their youth and high school seasons," he said.

Courtesy of Wayne State University