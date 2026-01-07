Bruno Mars Says His New Album Is Finally Finished

Bruno Mars knows how to make an entrance, even when it is just a few words online. On Monday, Jan. 5, the superstar casually dropped big news on X that sent fans buzzing. After almost ten years without a solo album, he is officially back.

“My album is done,” wrote Mars in a post on the social media platform.

The announcement comes nearly a decade after Mars released his last solo project, 2016’s 24K Magic. For fans who have been counting the years, this message felt like a long-awaited green light.

A Long Wait Since 24K Magic

24K Magic arrived in 2016 and quickly became a defining album of Mars’ career. The project delivered chart-topping hits like its title track, “That’s What I Like,” “Versace on the Floor,” and “Finesse.” The album blended funk, pop, and R&B, and it helped cement Mars as one of the biggest performers of his generation.

Since then, fans have wondered when the next solo chapter would begin. The wait has been long, but Mars has hardly been quiet.

Staying Busy Without a Solo Album

Even without releasing a full-length solo album, Mars has stayed everywhere in music. In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic. Their collaborative album became a major success, fueled by smooth, retro-inspired hits like “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin Out the Window.”

The duo’s chemistry paid off in a big way. Together, they won four Grammy Awards in 2022, proving Mars did not need a solo album to dominate the industry.

Mars has also continued to score hits through collaborations. “Finesse,” one of the standout tracks from 24K Magic, gained new life with a remix featuring Cardi B, becoming another fan favorite and a reminder of Mars’ hit-making power.

Over the past two years, Mars has also racked up major wins through collaborations. His duet with Lady Gaga, “Die with a Smile,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2025.

He followed that success with “APT.” alongside Rosé, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently up for four Grammy Awards at the upcoming 2026 ceremony. Another collaboration, “Fat, Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red, peaked at No. 17 and earned Mars a top-5 hit on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

More Than Just Music

Outside of recording and performing, Mars has also been busy with projects beyond music. In 2024, he opened The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars in Las Vegas. The venue adds another layer to his connection with the city, blending nightlife, style, and entertainment under his creative vision.

The project shows how Mars has continued to expand his brand while fans waited for new solo material.

Fans Joke About the Vegas Rumor

After Mars confirmed his album was finished, fans wasted no time reacting online. Some celebrated, while others joked about a rumor that has followed the singer for months.

The rumor claimed Mars had accumulated more than $50 million in gambling debt during his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The story stemmed from a March 2024 NewsNation report.

“Vegas will be happy to hear,” wrote one X user following Mars’ album confirmation. Another added, “Bout to be debt free.”

MGM Resorts International quickly refuted the allegations after the report surfaced, and Mars has leaned into the joke rather than ignoring it.

After joining Rosé on stage during BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour in Los Angeles last year to perform “APT.,” Mars joked on Instagram, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!”