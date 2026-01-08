Anticipated Sneaker Releases Coming in 2026

For the sneakerheads out there, there's plenty to look forward to this year. There were a lot of sneaker releases that we got to enjoy in 2025, and 2026 isn't slowing up either. There were a lot of collabs, legendary returns, and so much more.

Let's turn the page to see what is coming in 2026. Quite a few collabs, new releases, returns, and a lot more. Check out a few of the anticipated sneakers of 2026 and get ready to swipe that card.

Air Jordan 4 'Flight Club'

Catching flight with this expected release of January 17, 2026. Jordan is referencing the Air Jordan Flight Club program with this new Jordan 4 colorway.

Air Jordan 9 'Flint Grey'

Jordan is bringing back the 'Flint Grey' sneakers from 2002 this year. The sneaker will have a white leather upper paired with grey suede overlays and blue accents on the branding. They are allegedly going to be released on January 24.

Action Bronson x New Balance 1890

Action Bronson is allegedly coming up with something special with New Balance. There have been a few teased iterations, and it will display a new silhouette. We're excited to see what this colorful arrangement will bring this Spring.

Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Valentine's Day'

Of course, the girls are ready for Valentine's Day and the lover girl sneaker release. The shoe is allegedly coming on February 7th and will have a new colorway.

Air Jordan 4 'Lakers'

Expected to come on March 7, a Laker look will be coming. A Los Angeles colorway will be coming in March and is expected to arrive during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Caitlin Clark's First Signature Sneaker

Caitlin Clark is heading into the sneaker world with the upcoming release of her first signature sneaker this year. Rumor has it she will be getting her own sneaker with Nike this year and will be working with brand-new technology with Nike. Can't wait to see!

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3

Singer and dancer Teyana Taylor will allegedly be releasing her collab sneaker with Jordan this March. No leaked images have come out, but fans are excited to see.

Air Jordan 3 'Spring is in the Air'

Jordan is introducing a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 for the Spring season this year. It will be the release to kick off the spring season with its pastel colorway.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4

Coming in Fall 2026, J Balvin will be teaming up with Nike for a collab. The collab will be a new colorway and unique design. It's rumored to be a "lemonade" colorway, but we shall wait and see!

Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Orange Pulse'

Coming this April is the Orange Pulse. This was an original unreleased sample from 2017, but it will make its way to stores in 2026. The sneaker will be an exclusive in women's sizing.

Air Jordan 3 'World's Best Dad'

Happy Father's Day to all the real ones! A special Father's Day sneaker is expected to arrive this year with a special colorway for the dads.

Air Jordan 3 'Laser'