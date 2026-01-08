Bruno Mars Brings the Romance Back With New Album and Massive Tour

ContestsEvents
Bruno Mars is not easing his way back into the spotlight. He is sprinting toward it with glitter, groove, and a whole lot of heart. The superstar announced “The Romantic,” his first solo album in nearly a decade, and followed it up with news that fans might like even more. A huge six month stadium tour is officially on the way.

Starting this spring, Mars will take his songs across two continents, turning some of the world’s largest venues into dance floors.

A Stadium Tour Built for Big Crowds

“The Romantic Tour” is produced by Live Nation and spans nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the U.K. The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas and hits legendary venues like Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mars is not traveling alone. Joining him on all dates is his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, appearing as DJ Pee .Wee. The tour will also feature opening acts Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas in select cities. All North American dates are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and the Pinky Ring at Bellagio.

Full list of tour dates and stops here.

A New Album After a Busy Decade

While “The Romantic,” out Feb. 27 on Atlantic Records, is Mars’ first solo full length since 2016’s “24K Magic,” he has hardly been out of the public eye. Over the past several years, Mars has stayed busy and successful in a variety of ways.

In 2022, he released the hit ‘70s throwback project Silk Sonic with Paak, earning major praise and constant radio play. In 2024, he scored massive singles with “Die With a Smile” featuring Lady Gaga and “APT.” with Rosé, earnings him Variety‘s Hitmakers 2025 Songwriter of the Year honor.

Beyond the charts, Mars has been a frequent presence on stage. He has held several residencies in Las Vegas, toured Brazil and Japan, and played special one off concerts. That includes opening Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome with two shows, one of which featured a surprise onstage duet with Lady Gaga.

First Single Arrives This Week

Fans will not have to wait long to hear what the new era sounds like. The first single from the album will be released Friday. While details about the song remain under wraps, expectations are high given Mars’ track record for catchy hooks and polished production.

If the album title is any hint, listeners can expect themes of love, charm, and classic Bruno Mars confidence.

How to Get Tickets

Ticket details are already available for fans ready to plan ahead. To participate in the Bruno Mars Artist Presale on Wednesday, January 14, at 12 pm local time, fans must sign up at Mars’ website by Monday, January 12, at 10 am PT.

For events sold on Ticketmaster, no codes are needed. Access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Events sold through other ticketers may require a code. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Thursday, January 15 at 12 pm local time.

With demand expected to be high, fans may want to move quickly.

Dates Across the Globe

“The Romantic Tour 2026” stretches from April through October, covering cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. From Las Vegas and Chicago to Paris, London, and Berlin, Mars is making sure fans everywhere get a chance to join the party.

All dates feature Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, with opening acts rotating depending on location. The long list of stops makes one thing clear. Bruno Mars is going all in.

After nearly ten years without a solo album, “The Romantic” and its massive tour suggest Mars is ready to remind the world why his music fills dance floors, wedding playlists, and stadium seats alike.

