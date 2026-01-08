Win Tickets to Bruno Mars Live at Ford Field!

Bruno Mars is bringing The Romantic Tour to Ford Field on Saturday, May 9th! Don’t wait, click here and sign up for artist presale access NOW. General on sale begins Thursday, January 15 at 12PM.

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be in the building for one of the most talked-about tours of the year. Bruno Mars brings The Romantic Tour to Ford Field on Saturday, May 9, 2026, and we’re hooking up listeners with tickets to experience it live.

Bruno Mars knows how to command a stage. His shows blend smooth R&B, throwback soul, funk, and pop into a live experience that feels polished, energetic, and personal all at once. From the first note to the final encore, the atmosphere is electric—thousands of fans moving together, singing along, and soaking in a night built on rhythm and style. Ford Field provides the scale for a performance this big, turning the city into the center of the music world for one unforgettable night.

Adding to the energy are special supporting performances that elevate the entire evening. Anderson .Paak steps into his DJ Pee Wee role, setting the tone with carefully curated vibes that bridge classic influences with modern sound. Leon Thomas brings his own soulful edge to the stage, rounding out a lineup that reflects the heart of The BOUNCE—music that connects generations and keeps the groove front and center.

This is more than a concert. It’s a shared moment with friends, with the city, and with the music that soundtracks real life. Whether you’re there for the hits, the live band, or the overall atmosphere, Bruno Mars live delivers a show that feels intentional, stylish, and fully engaged with the crowd.

105.1 The BOUNCE wants you there, and entering is easy. If Bruno Mars is on your must-see list, this is your chance to make it happen without buying tickets.

Event Details:

Artist: Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour

Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour Support: Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee Wee, Leon Thomas

Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee Wee, Leon Thomas Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience one of the biggest live shows of the year, right here in Detroit.

