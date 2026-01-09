ContestsEvents
Cardi B Goes Millions Over Budget on Tour, May Use Personal Funds

Cardi B shared that her Little Miss Drama Tour has exceeded the budget by several million dollars, and she may need to tap into her own savings to cover what’s…

Cardi B shared that her Little Miss Drama Tour has exceeded the budget by several million dollars, and she may need to tap into her own savings to cover what's missing. The Bronx rapper dropped this news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday after finishing her first rehearsal day in Los Angeles, per Billboard.

"I'm over a couple of million on my budget tour," she said. "We redid the budget, so now it's just like I gotta go find the f—king money, or I would have to put some of my own money for things that I want because I went over my budget. I feel like we do the budget every other week and s—t."

The GRAMMY winner kicked off rehearsals on Jan. 6 for her first headlining run across North America. She told fans she's pushing to create a show she can stand behind, but cautioned against sky-high expectations.

"I ain't no damn Beyoncé, so don't be expecting any of that," she added. "I don't got that production money, but b—h, I'm gonna give it all I got. I'm working hard, I'm popping it."

Cardi B eased worries among her fans despite the money troubles. Short and sweet: the show targets BardiGang.

"This tour is catered to BardiGang, and to people who are not even BardiGang but are some type of fan of mine or just wanna have a good time," the rapper said.

The tour comes after her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which topped the Billboard 200 in September with 200,000 equivalent album units earned. Last year, she disclosed that promoters offered her $65 million to hit the road.

She's booked for 36 dates across North America. Fans can find tickets and show dates on her website.

