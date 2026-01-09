Fetty Wap Released From Prison Early

Fetty Wap is back home, and he did not waste time letting fans know.

The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” was released from prison early on Thursday, Jan. 8. He shared the news in a simple way, posting the word “HOME” in white text on a black background on his Instagram Stories.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, had been serving his sentence at FCI Sandstone, a low-security prison in Sandstone, Minn. He served more than three years, according to Billboard and The New York Post.

Why He Was in Prison

In August 2022, the rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He was later sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023.

During his sentencing, Maxwell apologized to the judge and took responsibility for his actions. “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today,” he said, per the Associated Press.

His lawyers argued that financial problems during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him toward selling drugs, the outlet reported. Prosecutors disagreed and asked for a longer sentence. In a letter obtained by The New York Times, they claimed he used his fame and influence on “young people who admire” him to “glamorize the drug trade.”

Life After Release

The Bureau of Prisons told TMZ that Fetty Wap has been transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia. He is expected to be released from oversight custody on Nov. 8.

Until then, and for the next five years, he will face strict rules. These include required drug tests, limits on opening new bank accounts without approval, and a ban on substances like alcohol unless prescribed by a doctor, according to TMZ.

Looking Ahead

In a statement to Billboard, Fetty Wap thanked the people who stood by him and shared his plans for the future.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” he said. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”