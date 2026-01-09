ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fetty Wap Released From Prison Early

Fetty Wap is back home, and he did not waste time letting fans know. The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” was released from prison early on…

Kayla Morgan
Fetty Wap performs during Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 2 at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 23, 2015 in Wantagh, New York.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard

Fetty Wap is back home, and he did not waste time letting fans know.

The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” was released from prison early on Thursday, Jan. 8. He shared the news in a simple way, posting the word “HOME” in white text on a black background on his Instagram Stories.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, had been serving his sentence at FCI Sandstone, a low-security prison in Sandstone, Minn. He served more than three years, according to Billboard and The New York Post.

Why He Was in Prison

In August 2022, the rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He was later sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023.

During his sentencing, Maxwell apologized to the judge and took responsibility for his actions. “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today,” he said, per the Associated Press.

His lawyers argued that financial problems during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him toward selling drugs, the outlet reported. Prosecutors disagreed and asked for a longer sentence. In a letter obtained by The New York Times, they claimed he used his fame and influence on “young people who admire” him to “glamorize the drug trade.”

Life After Release

The Bureau of Prisons told TMZ that Fetty Wap has been transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia. He is expected to be released from oversight custody on Nov. 8.

Until then, and for the next five years, he will face strict rules. These include required drug tests, limits on opening new bank accounts without approval, and a ban on substances like alcohol unless prescribed by a doctor, according to TMZ.

Looking Ahead

In a statement to Billboard, Fetty Wap thanked the people who stood by him and shared his plans for the future.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” he said. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

For now, Fetty Wap is home, reflecting on his past and looking toward a new chapter.

Fetty Wap
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
A split image of Lady Gaga on the left and The Weeknd on the right.
MusicLady Gaga and The Weeknd Rumored for 2026 World Cup Official SongJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Brand on the left, Kirk Franklin in the middle, and Pharrell Williams on the right.
MusicBrandy, Kirk Franklin, Pharrell Williams to Receive Honors at Recording Academy CeremonyJennifer Eggleston
Flo Milli attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 9Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect