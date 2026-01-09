Win tickets to Monster Jam at Ford Field March 21st & 22nd!

Monster Jam is back at Ford Field and The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the event! Register below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Monster Jam!

Get Ready for the One and Only Monster Jam® in Detroit!

Tickets on sale now to see the world’s most popular Monster Jam trucks and best drivers roar into Ford Field on March 21-22 for Stadium Championship Series East

Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown, Detroit, for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam®. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone! Watch as 12,000lb trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air. See the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash™ and more only at Monster Jam. You can’t get this kind of wow just anywhere. Once you experience Monster Jam live, you’ll become a fan for life!

This isn’t just any event – it’s unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile!

WHEN: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Event Time – 5:00 PM

Pit Party open from 12:30 - 3:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Event Time – 3:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

WHERE: Ford Field – 2000 Brush St., Detroit, MI 48226

TICKETS: Gravity-defying action, down-to-earth prices! Tickets and Pit Party Passes are now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office. *Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Sparkle Smash® driven by Jamie Sullivan; JCB DIGatronä driven by Tristan England; Lucas Stabilizerä driven by Cynthia Gauthier; ThunderROARus® driven by Colt Stephens; TBD driven by Camden Murphy; Megalodon® driven by Kevin Crocker; El Toro Loco® driven by Joe Foley; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Mayhem driven by Chris Koehler; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; and Excaliber driven by Mike Pagliarulo

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

