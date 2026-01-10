This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 10

Jan. 10 is a date that hip-hop and R&B fans will be familiar with for many reasons. To start off, Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith was born on this day in 1979. He was one half of the teen hip-hop duo Kriss Kross, alongside Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly. Their debut album, Totally Krossed Out (1992), reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, selling over 4 million copies. Its lead single, "Jump," was an international hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and charting in the top 10 in over 15 countries.

Also born on this day was R.A. the Rugged Man, in 1974. His second and arguably most successful album, Legends Never Die (2013), peaked at No. 131 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Read on for more notable Jan. 10 events from the hip-hop and R&B genres.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many game-changing albums have come out on this day over the years:

2012: Yo Gotti dropped his sixth album, Live from the Kitchen. Supported by the singles "We Can Get It On" and "Single," it reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 10 has hosted significant cultural milestones in the industry:

1997: James Brown, the "Godfather of Soul," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located at 1501 Vine Street.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed the passing of beloved industry figures:

2019: Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret was gunned down in Santurce, San Juan, at the age of 25. The first openly gay male Latin trap artist, he was known for breaking gender norms and advocating against bullying.

