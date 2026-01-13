Beyoncé’s Father Explains What Really Drives Her Success

ContestsEvents
Beyoncé hit billionaire status, a headline that sounds flashy and loud. But if you ask her dad, the story behind it is surprisingly quiet and simple. According to Mathew Knowles, money has never been the thing that gets Beyoncé out of bed in the morning.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Knowles said his megastar daughter has never focused on dollars and deals. Instead, he says her mindset has always been about the work and the people listening.

“I’ve never heard Beyoncé ever talk about money … It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?’” he said. “Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers. And I love that about her.”

Success That Follows the Work

Beyoncé’s career makes that statement easier to believe. Her world tours continue to break records, with the Cowboy Carter tour following years of massive success on the road. She has also built major businesses outside of music, including SirDavis whisky and Cécred haircare.

Still, Knowles says the numbers matter far less than what she creates and what it means to people.

“That’s just not Beyoncé. That’s not who she is,” he said. “She’s motivated by being the very best. She’s motivated by making her fans happy and. giving back to the community as well.”

A Very Small Billionaire Club

Forbes named Beyoncé the fifth musician to officially become a billionaire last month. She now shares that rare title with her husband Jay-Z, along with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

A big part of that wealth comes from touring. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023 grossed almost $600 million. The Cowboy Carter tour earned over $400 million, plus $50 million from merchandise alone. She also earned $60 million from her 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The money is massive, but if her father is right, it is just the side effect. For Beyoncé, the real goal has always been the music, the fans, and being the best she can be.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
