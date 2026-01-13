Beyoncé’s Father Explains What Really Drives Her Success

Beyoncé hit billionaire status, a headline that sounds flashy and loud. But if you ask her dad, the story behind it is surprisingly quiet and simple. According to Mathew Knowles, money has never been the thing that gets Beyoncé out of bed in the morning.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Knowles said his megastar daughter has never focused on dollars and deals. Instead, he says her mindset has always been about the work and the people listening.

“I’ve never heard Beyoncé ever talk about money … It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?’” he said. “Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers. And I love that about her.”

Success That Follows the Work

Beyoncé’s career makes that statement easier to believe. Her world tours continue to break records, with the Cowboy Carter tour following years of massive success on the road. She has also built major businesses outside of music, including SirDavis whisky and Cécred haircare.

Still, Knowles says the numbers matter far less than what she creates and what it means to people.

“That’s just not Beyoncé. That’s not who she is,” he said. “She’s motivated by being the very best. She’s motivated by making her fans happy and. giving back to the community as well.”

A Very Small Billionaire Club

Forbes named Beyoncé the fifth musician to officially become a billionaire last month. She now shares that rare title with her husband Jay-Z, along with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

A big part of that wealth comes from touring. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023 grossed almost $600 million. The Cowboy Carter tour earned over $400 million, plus $50 million from merchandise alone. She also earned $60 million from her 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.